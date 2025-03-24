Cricket: Namibia to Arrive Lagos Tuesday ahead Cricket WCQ 

The highly anticipated ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier is set to commence in Lagos, with teams gearing up for an intense battle for the continent’s sole ticket.

As preparations reach crucial stage, the Namibian team for the event have been scheduled as the first team to touch down in Lagos on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 to join the host team; the Junior Yellow-Greens of Nigeria.

Namibia’s early arrival is aimed at acclimatizing to the weather in Lagos ahead of the qualifier, showcasing their commitment and determination to secure a World Cup spot.

The event, scheduled to take place from March 28 to April 6, 2025, will be hosted at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Cricket Oval and the University of Lagos (Unilag) Cricket Oval in Akoka.

Namibia’s early arrival will be followed by other participating teams—Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, and Sierra Leone—who are expected to all arrive on Wednesday.

All teams will have a training session on the pitches on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in preparation for the tournament’s official flag-off on Friday, March 28, 2025.

The opening matches will see host nation Nigeria face Namibia at 9:30 AM in a high-stake 50-overs encounter at the Tafawa Balewa Square Oval.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone will duel with Kenya at the University of Lagos Cricket Oval on the same day.

Officials from the International Cricket Council (ICC) have already arrived in Nigeria to oversee the crucial World Cup Qualifier, ensuring a seamless flow of event.

Speaking on Nigeria’s role as the host nation, Emeka Igwilo, who is the tournament’s coordinator for the Junior Yellow-Greens, emphasized the significance of the event, stating: “This is another opportunity for Nigeria to show how broad the game is growing. It is okay to make progress on talent development, we also need to move the needle in our administrative prowess, facility development, community development, and engagement. These are all that will be put to test in the few days that the attention of the cricket world would be focused on this event to see who picks the African ticket. I believe we are ready and Nigeria will play an excellent host.”

With anticipation building and teams making their final preparations, the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier promises thrilling cricket action and a celebration of the sport’s growth across the continent.