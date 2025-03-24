  • Monday, 24th March, 2025

Bord Bia Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in Lagos 

Bord Bia, the Irish food board, hosted the fourth season of the ‘Irish Mixers Club’ Mixology Contest, an annual competition held in Nigeria to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The grand finale occurred at the Irish Pub, Eko Hotel and Suites Lagos. 

Six finalists, selected from the #NaijaIrishMix4 social media entries and a screening process, battled for the title. They were evaluated by a panel of four seasoned judges—Sughter Debora Chichi, Founder, of SVRD Beverages Co; Marie Louise Sassine, Co-founder, Noir Restaurant; Emmanuel Oyira, President, of Bartenders Guild of Nigeria; Berg Robert Baboyan, Renowned Mixologist; who assessed their cocktails on authenticity, technique, mouth-feel, taste, and overall presentation. 

At the event, Bord Bia’s West Africa Regional Manager, Ese Okpomo, congratulated the top six mixologists and emphasized that the contest not only celebrated St. Patrick’s Day but offered a unique opportunity to put Ireland on the global stage and to celebrate the country’s largest Indigenous industry overseas. “For four years, Bord Bia has been celebrating Irish culture in Nigeria and strengthening the bond between our nations. Through St. Patrick’s Day, World Milk Day, and Spirit of Ireland activities, we continually offer Nigerians a taste of Ireland—and this competition is a perfect example of that commitment,” she said. 

The winner, Osuji Chika Vivian, walked away with a portable bar, a mixology kit, and additional prizes from the present partner Irish brands including Jameson, Tullamore DEW, Teeling, Hyde, Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin, West Cork, Grace O’Malley, The Whistler, and Davinci Gourmet Syrup. Chinua Joshua Nwachukwu and Oyigbe Scofield Kelvin secured the first and second runner-up positions and received exciting awards. 

