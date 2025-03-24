  • Monday, 24th March, 2025

BetKing Hosts Grand Prize Presentation to Celebrate 7th Anniversary

Sport | 2 hours ago

BetKing, Nigeria’s leading sports betting platform, recently concluded its grand 7th-anniversary celebration with a special prize presentation ceremony, rewarding loyal customers with incredible prizes. 

The campaign saw winners walk away with cash prizes, free bets, iPhones, PS5 consoles, and more, totaling over N50million in rewards.

Reflecting on the successful campaign, Nengi Akinola, Head of Marketing at BetKing, stated, “BetKing is all about giving back to our customers, and our 7th anniversary was the perfect occasion to do so. 

“We rolled out an exciting reward campaign that allowed players to win fantastic prizes simply by engaging with our platform. Seeing the joy and excitement from our winners reaffirms our commitment to delivering rewarding gaming experiences,” observed Akinola.

As part of the celebrations, BetKing hosted an exclusive event for key stakeholders, partners, and industry leaders, providing an opportunity to reflect on the company’s journey and its continued commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Winners were invited to BetKing’s headquarters for a special prize presentation ceremony. Among the lucky winners was Newton Uzoukwu, who won a staggering N3 million. 

Expressing his excitement, Newton said: “Winning with BetKing has been an unforgettable experience. I never imagined I would win such a huge prize. BetKing has truly changed my life, and I am grateful for this incredible reward.”

