Atiku, Obi, Others Yet to Consult Their Parties on Coalition, Says Ex-gov Shekarau

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A former Kano State Governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has said none of the front line leaders of the opposition politicians canvassing for a coalition to upstage the All Progressives Congress (APC) has consulted their political parties on their mission to form a coalition.

Last week, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, alongside with Peter Obi represented by one of his aides, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, former Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi, former governor of Kaduna State, Nadir el-rufai among others announced their coalition to remove APC in 2027

At a press conference in Abuja, where they announced the formation of a coalition aimed at unseating the present government in 2027, Atiku said they had formed a coalition to President Bola Tinubu and his party, the APC.

However, Shekarau in a statement by his Spokesperson, Dr. Sule Yau, said while the coalition was a good development, it would be difficult to achieve its goal as, none of the figures has officially consulted the leadership of their respective parties.

Embattled former National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, also said the PDP was not aware of any such coalition.

He said the PDP was too big to be swallowed in a merger by other political parties.

“The coalition of opposition figures is a good development, as seen in their recent meeting under what they call an opposition alliance. However, none of the key figures involved represents their party leadership.” Shekarau further added.

He said, “The first political merger in Nigeria happened in 2013 when four registered parties merged to form the APC. So, technically, the APC is not a ‘new party.’

“It was an alliance of registered opposition political parties that were already well-established, with elected state governors, state and National Assembly members, and significant grassroots support.

“What happened at the National Assembly on March 20, 2025, regarding the ‘State of Emergency’ in Rivers State has exposed the so-called coalition. it is clear they have no control over opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly.

“If the coalition leaders had any real influence, the APC government would not have secured the required votes for the law’s passage.

“The 2019 ‘coalition’ was formally launched almost a year before the elections at the Yar’Adua Center, yet none of the then-elected PDP leaders was in attendance.

“No amount of noise-making or informal alliances by individual politicians in the name of opposition will have any impact in elections unless the full leadership structure of opposition parties at all levels is involved.

“It is however, not too late. I believe that with the right vision, mission, and focus, combined with a genuine sense of purpose, the opposition can change its narrative in 2025 and position itself for success in the 2027 elections.

