Africanist Lauds Tinubu For Returning History Studies To Schools 

* Mobilises 44m volunteers to create awareness across Nigeria

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Notable historian and Africanist, Chief Anthony Prest, has commended President Bola Tinubu for ensuring an immediate return of History studies to primary and secondary schools in Nigeria.

He also pledged to enlist 44 million Pan-Africanists who would go round the 774 local government areas of the country to sensitize the people about the African heroes and their contributions to the independence of many countries on the continent.

Prest, who is the son of Chief Arthur Prest, one of the founders of Action Group and deputy leader to the Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, stated at an open art exhibition in Abuja.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, had three months ago, announced that the president has mandated the return of Nigerian History as a subject in primary and secondary schools.

History was scrapped as a subject from the education curriculum in 2009.

Prest, in an interview with journalists, described it as a welcome development, saying no society can progress without the people knowing about the history.

He said: “I am happy that Asiwaju brought history back to our schools. That’s dynamism. You know history is very important. Our children need to be told everything. You can see there’s a big debate in America about teaching the history of slavery. I think history is a good thing.

“We are also going to start educating our kids on … in primary and secondary schools in Abuja. We are going to provide buses and mobile exhibition tents that tell the story of slavery, its abolition, major players in the illicit trade and the liberation of Africa.

“Nigerians need to begin to understand that we come from possibly the richest country in the world. I am hopeful Nigerians will enjoy it. We just need to be patient with Mr President. The man is working 24 hours a day. They don’t sleep in the villa.”

He also expressed support for President Tinubu for upholding the struggle for democratic value rights long before he became a senator and the leader of the country.

Prest said he had started mobilising 44 million Nigerians to educate and enlighten the people about what they had missed in the last 15 years that History was scrapped from the schools’ curriculum.

According to him, “It’s a whole process. We’re going round the country. We’re going to all the 774 local governments. We’re taking this educational exhibition to the 774 local governments.

“We’re going to all the markets in Abuja. We’re going to all the primary schools and secondary schools in Abuja. We’re going to have buses. We’re going to have mobile exhibition tents.

“Nigerians need to begin to understand that we come from a superior race. We need to understand that this country is possibly the richest country in the world.

“A country that has over 1,000 freshwater rivers. Some countries don’t have freshwater rivers.

“A big country like South Africa doesn’t have one freshwater river. This land is the land of milk and honey.

“We need to begin to know that this our land is the land of milk and honey. I have been round the world many times. I can tell you for free that Nigeria is the richest country in the world without a doubt.

“So Nigerians need to begin to know that this is the richest place in the world.”