Soyinka Kicks against State of Emergency in Rivers

Segun James

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has condemned the suspension of elected officers in Rivers State, saying the declaration of state of emergency in the state was against the spirit of federalism.

The Nobel laureate, who spoke to an international news outlet, maintained that the 1999 constitution gives too much power to the president, saying there was the need for a national discussion on the matter.

He said, “If it is constitutionally right, then I think it is about time we sat down and amended the constitution to make sure that it operates as a genuine federal entity.

“The government is over-centralised. The debate will go on whether this (state of emergency) was, in the first place, a wise decision but in terms of fundamental principles, I believe that this is against the federal spirit of association.

“I find that the constitution has put too much power in the hands of the president. The system we are operating right now is not the best for a pluralistic society like ours. That is a fundamental principle I have always held.”

He stated that Nigeria must hold a national conference to change the country’s foundation, adding, “The federal spirit of association is a cardinal principle and, for that reason, some of us have called again and again for a national conference to really accord ourselves an authentic people’s constitution. Right now, in principle, this action is against the federal imperative.”