  • Sunday, 23rd March, 2025

Showmax Brings Two Epic Nigerian Stories to Life

Business | 10 hours ago

Showmax continues to expand its storytelling reach with two standout series, ‘Between Worlds’ and ‘Kabiyesi,’ both of which bring Yoruba mythology and palace politics to life with compelling storytelling and rich cultural elements.

Created and executive produced by Emmanuel Uduma, ‘Between Worlds’ follows Olamide, a small-time fraudster whose life takes a shocking turn when he finds himself in Ilu Aarin, an ancient kingdom ruled by deities and shaped by power struggles. As he struggles to survive in this unfamiliar world, a present-day detective in Lagos investigates a case with mysterious ties to the past. This dual storyline keeps the tension high, making the show both intriguing and unpredictable.

‘Kabiyesi’ is a gripping tale of leadership and power. Directed by Seyi Babatope, the series follows Princess Aderiyife, who must fight for the throne after a tragedy shakes her kingdom. In a society where rulership has always been a man’s duty, her battle is not just about power, it’s about proving that she belongs.

‘Between Worlds’ and ‘Kabiyesi’ show how Nollywood is growing, with better stories, strong characters, and high-quality production. These series mix culture, tradition, and real-life issues in a way that keeps viewers engaged. With Showmax bringing more of these rich Nigerian stories to the screen, fans of drama and history have a lot to look forward to.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.