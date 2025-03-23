Showmax Brings Two Epic Nigerian Stories to Life

Showmax continues to expand its storytelling reach with two standout series, ‘Between Worlds’ and ‘Kabiyesi,’ both of which bring Yoruba mythology and palace politics to life with compelling storytelling and rich cultural elements.

Created and executive produced by Emmanuel Uduma, ‘Between Worlds’ follows Olamide, a small-time fraudster whose life takes a shocking turn when he finds himself in Ilu Aarin, an ancient kingdom ruled by deities and shaped by power struggles. As he struggles to survive in this unfamiliar world, a present-day detective in Lagos investigates a case with mysterious ties to the past. This dual storyline keeps the tension high, making the show both intriguing and unpredictable.

‘Kabiyesi’ is a gripping tale of leadership and power. Directed by Seyi Babatope, the series follows Princess Aderiyife, who must fight for the throne after a tragedy shakes her kingdom. In a society where rulership has always been a man’s duty, her battle is not just about power, it’s about proving that she belongs.

‘Between Worlds’ and ‘Kabiyesi’ show how Nollywood is growing, with better stories, strong characters, and high-quality production. These series mix culture, tradition, and real-life issues in a way that keeps viewers engaged. With Showmax bringing more of these rich Nigerian stories to the screen, fans of drama and history have a lot to look forward to.