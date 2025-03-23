Labour Party Chieftain Urges Seyi Tinubu to Advocate Economic Reforms, Not Handouts

•Says palliatives won’t solve Nigeria’s crisis

Wale Igbintade

A chieftain of the Labour Party in Abia State and youth advocate, Mr. Nwabueze Onwuneme, has called on Mr. Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, to shift his focus from humanitarian handouts to pressing his father for urgent economic reforms.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Onwuneme argued that while Seyi Tinubu’s charitable efforts are commendable, they have little impact on the vast majority of Nigerians struggling with hunger and economic hardship.

Instead, he urged Seyi to influence his father to revive the economy and create sustainable employment opportunities, particularly for the youth population.

“If Seyi prevails on his father to prioritise economic reforms, there would be no need for him to run around distributing handouts,” Onwuneme stated.

“A strong and viable economy will naturally improve Nigerians’ quality of life, as seen in other developed nations.”

He acknowledged Seyi Tinubu’s past humanitarian contributions, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Noella Foundation, but emphasized that circumstances have changed.

“Back then, both he and his father were private citizens. Now, they are in positions to drive real change that can uplift millions,” Onwuneme noted.

While recognising that President Tinubu inherited a struggling economy, Onwuneme insisted that after nearly two years in office, Nigerians should not just see promises but also feel tangible improvements in their daily lives.