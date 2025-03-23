Katsina Gov’s Mother is Dead

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has lost his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, revealed that the matriarch died Saturday night at the age of 93.

The statement said the matriarch, who departed this world at her country home Radda, was a woman of remarkable strength and dignity.

It added that the matriarch would be laid to rest Sunday (today) by 4:00pm in Radda Village, Charanchi Local Government Area of the state.

The statement read: “Beyond being the mother of Governor Radda, Hajiya Safara’u nurtured generations of leaders and community pillars.

“Her children include the current Village Head of Radda, Alhaji Kabir Umar Radda, and Hajiya Hauwa Umar Radda, former wife of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

“A true Fulani matriarch, Hajiya Safara’u leaves behind a legacy that reaches far beyond her immediate family. Her values of integrity, perseverance and community service continue to inspire all who knew her.”

It further said: “Members of the public are thereby informed that the late matriarch will be laid to rest today by 4:00 PM in Radda Village, Katsina.

“We offer our deepest condolences and pray that Allah grants Hajiya Safara’u eternal peace in Jannatul Firdaus.”