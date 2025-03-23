  • Sunday, 23rd March, 2025

Katsina Gov’s Mother is Dead

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has lost his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari. 

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, revealed that the matriarch died Saturday night at the age of 93.

The statement said the matriarch, who departed this world at her country home Radda, was a woman of remarkable strength and dignity.

It added that the matriarch would be laid to rest Sunday (today) by 4:00pm in Radda Village, Charanchi Local Government Area of the state.

The statement read: “Beyond being the mother of Governor Radda, Hajiya Safara’u nurtured generations of leaders and community pillars. 

“Her children include the current Village Head of Radda, Alhaji Kabir Umar Radda, and Hajiya Hauwa Umar Radda, former wife of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. 

“A true Fulani matriarch, Hajiya Safara’u leaves behind a legacy that reaches far beyond her immediate family. Her values of integrity, perseverance and community service continue to inspire all who knew her.”

It further said: “Members of the public are thereby informed that the late matriarch will be laid to rest today by 4:00 PM in Radda Village, Katsina.

“We offer our deepest condolences and pray that Allah grants Hajiya Safara’u eternal peace in Jannatul Firdaus.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.