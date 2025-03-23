FG Begins 3D Drone Mapping of Abuja

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has launched a drone imagery acquisition project to create a 3D city view of Abuja.

The initiative, which is being conducted by the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF) and a United States-based company, PLACE, aims to provide high-resolution aerial and street-level data to support urban planning, infrastructure development, and business operations, the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Abduganiyu Adebomehin, said.



The ongoing project is expected to be concluded in the first week of next month.

PLACE’s aerial data offers a ground sample distance of approximately 5cm, which is significantly higher than the typical 40–50cm resolution of commercial satellite imagery.



The enhanced detail will improve the mapping of property boundaries, land use, economic activity and road networks.

This was stated in Abuja recently by Adebomehin while debriefing key regulatory bodies including the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA, and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in preparation for the commencement of the project.



Adebomehin explained that the 3D data will enable stakeholders to accurately assess building footprints, heights, and their spatial relationship to roads, marking a notable advancement in Africa’s urban data capabilities.

“It’s a first in Africa, providing data that accurately maps building footprints as they stand, along with the road network. It even allows for an appreciation of building heights in relation to the roads,” he said.

Acording to him, a Safety Operational Risk Assessment was conducted to ensure compliance with aviation and security protocols.



He also disclosed that the OSGOF mobilized its staff for site assessments before the project’s commencement.

Frank Pichel, the team leader for PLACE, emphasized that the high-resolution drone imagery will transform government service delivery and boost private sector efficiency.



He noted that the data would be instrumental in monitoring urban changes and refining road outlines, and he pointed out the potential for developing machine learning models to classify road surfaces and automate infrastructure planning.

We would be mindful of the environment during the exercise and take cognizance of peoples safety and all the regulations law will be followed strictly during the exercise,“ he assured.



Capt. Maikano Wilson, General Manager of General Aviation for NCAA’s U.A.S Unit, stressed the need for coordination with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA )to secure necessary air traffic control clearances and ensure overall safety.

The Head of Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing at OSGOF, Hafiz Azeez, assured that public privacy would not be compromised during the drone mapping exercise.

“During drone digital mapping exercise members of the public privacy and safety would not in any way be compromised,” he said