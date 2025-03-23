Akpabio’s Wife Pledges to Work With Wike, Others to Provide Infrastructure at UNICAL, Bag Honorary Doctoral Degrees

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Wife of the Senate President, Mrs. Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, has promised to work with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike to provide infrastructural assistance to the University of Calabar.

She made the pledge during an event to celebrate the golden anniversary of the university.

The wife of the President of the Senate, was, on the occasion, conferred with an honorary doctorate degree in Education Management.

The ceremony held at the main campus of the institution in Calabar, Cross River State also saw Wike awarded the honorary doctorate in Law.

Other awardees included Major General Moses Bisong Obi (rtd) (Doctor of Peace and Conflict Studies) and Supreme Court Justice, Emmanuel Akomaye Obi (Doctor of Law).

Akpabio’s wife, according to a statement by the Senate President Media Office yesterday, spoke after the conferment by the 15th Emir of Kano and Chancellor of the University, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

The wife of the Senate President thanked the Governing Council and management of the university for finding her worthy of the honour.

The statement quoted Mrs Akpabio as saying: “I am happy to be honoured with this award from the prestigious University of Calabar that I have heard so much about from my dear husband, an alumnus of this great institution.”

“I was wondering when I will join him as a great Malabress and that day has come and I am grateful to the University for this honour,” she said.

Mrs Akpabio promised to work with other awardees especially the Minister of the FCT to provide infrastructural assistance to the university.

In a citation the university extolled Mrs Akpabio for her philanthropic and humanitarian efforts towards uplifting the lives of women and the vulnerable of the society through her non governmental organisation, the Family Life Enhancement Initiative.

She was also recognised as a Champion of women’s rights and as one who used her position as the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State to fight for the inclusion of more women in governance.

On his part, Wike said he was honoured to be among the recipients of award.

He extolled the Visitor of the University, President Bola Tinubu for working tirelessly to promote tertiary education in the country.