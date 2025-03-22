World Water Day: Medplus Pharmacy Leads Glacier Preservation Campaign

As the world unites to commemorate World Water Day 2025 under the theme ‘Glacier Preservation’, Nigeria’s foremost retail chain pharmacy, Medplus, is raising awareness about the global water crisis and promoting sustainability.

Celebrated annually on March 22, World Water Day emphasises the importance of managing water resources sustainably, especially in the wake of alarming statistics showing that 2.2 billion people globally live without access to safe water.

This year’s observance highlights the devastating impacts of climate change on the planet’s frozen regions.

As the earth warms, glaciers continue to melt at unprecedented rates, making the water cycle increasingly unpredictable.

This contributes to floods, droughts, landslides, and rising sea levels, putting communities, ecosystems, and economies at significant risk.

Addressing stakeholders during the campaign launch, Mrs. Joke Bakare, Managing Director of Medplus Pharmacy, emphasised the commitment of the company.

She said: “Medplus is more than just a business; we are deeply committed to being part of the solution.

“With more than 30 years of experience and my over 144 stores nationwide, we keep working to reduce our water footprint and contribute meaningfully to preserving our planet for future generations.

“Our dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles has earned us the prestigious title of ‘Most Sustainable Retail Organisation’ at the Africa Retail Congress and Awards 2024. But we know there is still so much more to be done.

“To this end, we are enhancing our Environmental and Social Management Systems (ESMS) to ensure efficient water usage throughout our operations.

“From our retail outlets to our distribution network, we are actively identifying areas where water can be managed sustainably without compromising our quality.

“By recycling our paper and plastic waste, we aim to reduce pollution that impacts water bodies.”

According to Medplus, water efficiency remains a key indicator of its ESG performance, closely aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 6 (Water and Sanitation for All by 2030).

Executive Director, Mr Ife Bakare, said: “As the company continues to integrate sustainability into its operations, it remains committed to building a future where access to clean water and environmental preservation are prioritised.

“Today, I want to reaffirm our commitment to sustainability and outline practical approaches that Medplus is adopting to mitigate water footprints within the pharmaceutical industry.”

Head of ESG at Medplus, Mr Kingson Elendu, underscored the interconnectedness of climate action and water sustainability.

He said the company strives to inspire collective action toward safeguarding vital resources for generations to come.

“This day serves as a solemn reminder of the urgent need to protect our precious water resources and address the worsening impacts of climate change,” Elendu added.