 Women Leaders Emphasise Resilience at Dare-to-Inspire Mentoring Session

Young women in Nigeria and youth across different continents recently gathered via a Live webinar to listen, interact, and learn from outstanding women leaders and international professionals during the 9th Edition of the ‘Dare-To-Inspire’ mentoring session.

Dare-to-Inspire initiative is a leading not-for-profit organization focused on inspiring and empowering young (Muslim) women in Nigeria and youth across the globe. The theme for the 9th Edition was ‘Cultivating Resilience for Lasting Inner Peace’, and it prioritised building resilience considering the present state of the world which continues to evolve at frenetic pace and with a lot of uncertainties.

A statement explained that the speakers highlighted the numerous complex challenges faced by young women and youth, delivered powerful nuggets and shared practical strategies for building resilience. Like the previous editions, the event was packed with many motivational and inspirational moments.

As an annual knowledge-exchange and mentorship event between present and emerging leaders, the event had in attendance international professionals and outstanding women leaders such as Bilqis Williams, MD, Director, Canadian Public Health Association, Toyin Bashir, Renowned legal Partner, Banwo & Ighodalo, Humuanni Olambiwonnu, General Manager, Learning and Development, LSDPC. Misha Hossain, Health & Wellbeing Coordinator, Toronto North Local Immigration Partnership, TNLIP.

The convener of the event Bunmi Ghiazat Adebimpe, a professional coach and psychotherapist, while giving her passionate opening speech, highlighted the significance of fostering resilience in today’s world with the numerous unprecedented challenges. She emphasised resilience as not just a key trait but a necessity in this modern society of amplified complex obstacles but urged the audience to embrace resilience to adapt and thrive in the face of adversity.

The first speaker, Toyin Bashir, speaking on the topic ‘Hard Work and Faith: Cultivating a Growth Mindset for Inner Contentment During Tough Times’ discussed the importance of perception and consistency, advocating for a growth mindset, learning from setbacks, and intentional efforts. Toyin shared personal experiences, highlighting the role of resilience, faith, and lifelong learning in overcoming challenges.

Humuanni Olambiwonnu in delivering her topic titled ‘Finding Solace through Faith and Spirituality in Uncertain Times’ discussed the nature of life, emphasising the inevitability of uncertainty and trials, the importance of patience and reliance on Allah. She highlighted the current economic challenges and the need for seeking guidance, cultivating resilience, and encouraging gratitude for inner peace and spiritual calmness.

Misha Hossain’s topic titled ‘The Role of Connection and Community in Building Resilience’ focused on the importance of continuous relationship building, personal branding, looking out for opportunities and giving back to the society as key factors for cultivating resilience. Misha stressed the value of authentic connections, starting with family, friends, and colleagues, and the significance of volunteering and mentoring.

The final speaker, Bilqis Williams, delved into the topic: “From Stress to Strength: Turning Setbacks into Comebacks”. She shared her personal journey as a medical professional to a regulatory leader, emphasizing adaptation to relevant career trajectories, overcoming adversities, and the significance of faith and divine guidance. Bilqis emphasized the importance of making informed decisions and leveraging opportunities.

The event came to an end with a closing remark from Temitope Adeola, Group Talent Development Programs Lead at Coca-Cola HBC. She shared some reflections from the informative discussions and summarized key takeaways, while sharing a personal anecdote. Temitope expressed gratitude to participants, speakers, organisers, and volunteers for their contributions to the event’s success.

The event is in partnership with Superheads International Limited, Laroche Foundation, VPcube Studios, The Accubin, Impreme Studios, Fesoda Integrated Services, Nnitiwe Tech Ltd, The MPower Circle, Mustaeina TV, Bedouin, Four23 Photography, Rubbin Minds, The Umm Fariha Network, Waqhill Associates, HalTV, KYBevents, DeenTalks Nigeria, Hadiya Home&Lifestyle, ARABEL Exclusive Islamic Materials Ltd and YNaija.

The DTI is a not-for-profit initiative that aims to empower, enlighten and elevate young (Muslim) women and youth across the globe. DTI’s key mission is to invest and influence their positivity towards life, improve their self-confidence and strengthen their self-worth which ultimately helps to engender growth, create equal opportunities and enhance global economic development.

The FREE annual DTI Mentoring Session brings together successful business leaders, leading industry experts and women role models to inspire and share their experiences, success stories and to discuss other contemporary topics affecting today’s young women and youth globally.