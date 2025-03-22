  • Friday, 21st March, 2025

Where Did They Land?

Nigeria | 48 minutes ago

It was great to see the astronauts land safely and leave their capsule although I will miss the great globe of Sunita Williams’ hair floating in space. It might never float free again.

I was confused as to where they landed as one report said they landed in the Gulf of Mexico while another coverage had them landing in the Gulf of America. It is a trivial Trump based silliness but what would happen if other places had multiple names and they needed to be reached swiftly?

It is also great to see the NASA brand on an extended coverage on TV but how soon will the branding become SpaceX or another company? America should support NASA and get them back to lead space exploration.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

