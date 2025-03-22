Sanwo-Olu Applauds SWG 2025, Describes Initiative as Springboard

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has thrown his full support behind the South West Games 2025, underscoring its potential to redefine sports development in the region while fostering unity, economic empowerment, and youth engagement.

His endorsement amplifies the growing momentum around the highly anticipated tournament, which has already garnered backing from key political figures, sports legends, and corporate sponsors.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, a staunch advocate of grassroots sports development, emphasised the anticipated positive impact of the South West Games 2025 on young athletes and communities alike. Describing the event as a “springboard for emerging talents and a rallying point for regional cohesion,” he highlighted its far-reaching implications beyond just athletic competition.

“For decades, the South West has been a hub of sporting excellence, and this event will provide a structured avenue to nurture the next generation of champions,” Sanwo-Olu remarked. “Beyond the thrill of competition, it fosters discipline, teamwork, and a shared identity among our people. The tournament is commendable for laying the groundwork for a future where young Nigerians can excel on global stages.”

Scheduled to take place from March 26 to 28, 2025, the South West Games 2025 will feature over 1,200 athletes and 120 officials across multiple sporting disciplines, making it one of the largest regional tournaments in recent history. One of the standout highlights of the event is the Bola Ahmed Tinubu South West Alliance Games (BATSWAG), designed to develop young talents under 18. Governor Sanwo-Olu described “These games have the potential to reinforce our shared values, collective ambition, and the boundless potential within our youth,” he stated.

Corroborating him, the Director General (DG), Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Lekan Fatodu, enthused that the tournament is one of kind as it offers a platform to discover, showcase and nurture sporting talents in the southwest region. “Lagos is proud to host this landmark sports fiesta and the LSSC has fully committed its resources to enabling the success of the tournament,” he said.

Fatodu thanked Sanwo-Olu for receiving the Organizing Committee with open arms and assured that no stone would be left unturned to make the tourney a monumental success.

Dr. Lanre Alfred, President of the Organizing Committee, acknowledged Governor Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement as a defining moment for the South West Games 2025. “Aside from being the chief host of the event, having a leader of his stature champion this initiative elevates its significance,” Alfred noted. “We are happy to receive his endorsement and blessings as the purpose of this event exceeds the promise of medals, the South West Games is geared towards discovering opportunities where there are none, building partnerships and a sustainable sports ecosystem for the region,” he said.

The corporate sector has also signaled strong interest in the tournament, with leading financial institutions like First Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA), alongside energy giant Aiteo, stepping up as sponsors. Other key stakeholders, including Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, Chief Folly Coker, the Director General of NTDA have all expressed their commitment to making the games a success.