Niger Delta Sports Festival torch tour takes off from Bayelsa

The Niger Delta Sports Festival torch began its tour of the participating nine states in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State where the Festival Torch lighting was cheered on by a throng of enthusiatic athletes, sports administrators, government officials and the general public.

The ceremonial festival ritual took place at the Samson Siasia Stadium where the State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo was presented the Torch by the State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Daniel Igali who had received from the State Director of Sports, Sir Braveman Wodi.

Ewhrudjakpo in his brief remarks at the ceremony said the state would excel at the festival which holds in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State from April 1-8.

“Bayelsa state is very ready and will be among the three states to mount the podium at the end of the games”, the state’s second citizen told the moderate crowd.

It was the Director of Sports and Vice Chairman Bayelsa State Committee, Sir Wodi, who lighted the torch at the stadium entrance in company of the committee members, coaches and athletes before moving towards the main bowl where he handed it over to the Hon. Igali.

Receiving the Festival Torch, the Deputy Governor who gave thumbs up to the sponsors for the initiative, emphasized the importance of sports to the socioeconomic development of every society, including spoting raw talents, and engaging them into meaningful ventures.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo who represented the Governor at the brief event, stressed the priorities of the state to include education and sports due to the involvement of youths in both sectors, hence, Bayelsa’s active participation and dominance in almost all sporting events in the country, adding that the Niger Delta Sports Festival will not be an exception.

He said, “I wish to express the sentiments and emotions of Bayelsa State to the Niger Delta Development Commission for bringing out resources to sponsor this competition which is it’s maiden edition.”

“We believe that this sports festival will discover hidden talents across the Niger Delta region. For us as a state, sports is not just a festival but a tool for crime control and also a tool for empowerment of our youths and liberation of minds.”

To the athletes, he said, “Please be at your best, go and come back with victory, and for all that is needed to excel, be rest assured that your government will be there for you”.

Hon. Igali said the festival will give the Niger Delta states a sense of belonging in the realm of sports, and give the state enough grounds to prepare for the National Sports Festival.

On Bayelsa being the first state to light the torch, the Commissioner said, “The Unity Torch started today with Bayelsa, which signifies the importance of the state in the Niger Delta and a good sign that we are noted in sports in the region and Nigeria at large.”

“We have seventeen sports, and we will be participating in all the seventeen sports in Uyo, and we are ready”.

Director of Sports, Sir Wodi, noted the importance of the Niger Delta Sports Festival,saying “it will further expose more talents, and we will use the games for our preparation for the National Sports Festival”.

Also present at the event was the representative of the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mrs Itekesi Walama, who added that preparations were in top gear, as the interventionist agency was ready to receive the nine Niger Delta states, in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.