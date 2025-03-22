Nestle Nigeria Unveils Golden Morn 3in1, Nigeria’s First Fully Ready-to-eat Cereal  

Charles Ajunwa

Nestle Nigeria has again demonstrated its commitment to providing accessible and affordable nutrition with the launch of Golden Morn 3in1, Nigeria’s first fully ready-to-eat cereal.

The new product combines Nigeria’s favorite Maize and Soya cereal with milk, requiring only the addition of water to serve a complete meal that can be enjoyed at any time of the day.

Speaking at the launch, Wassim Elhusseini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nestle Nigeria, emphasised the company’s consumer-focused approach to innovation.

According to Elhusseini, “Golden Morn 3in1 represents a significant advancement in convenience and affordability, making it easier than ever for families to enjoy a nutritious meal. Developed over a two-year period through meticulous research and consumer insights, this product delivers the right balance of nutrition and taste at a price that works for Nigerian households.”

Category Manager for Healthy Cereals at Nestle Nigeria, Omofasa Orhiunu, also highlighted the product’s role in addressing this nutrition gap.

“With no fewer than 172 million Nigerians unable to afford a healthy diet, we recognise the urgent need for solutions that provide affordable, nutritious meals. Retailing at an affordable N300, Golden Morn 3in1 is fortified with GRAINSMART protect—a smart combination of iron, vitamins —to support immunity while also providing protein, calcium, and fibre for digestive health,” Orhiunu noted.

A statement by the Corporate Affairs Manager, Toritseju Egbebi, explained that “The product comes at a time when access to affordable, balanced diets remains a challenge for millions of Nigerians. According to the The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2024 Report titled Financing to end hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition in all its forms, an estimated 172 million Nigerians were unable to afford a healthy diet in 2022. This reality underscores the urgent need for accessible and affordable nutrition.

“The Golden Morn 3in1 reduces the cost of having a nutritious Golden Morn meal by up to 32 per cent. With everything needed to enjoy a nutritious meal already in one affordable 45g pack; all that is required is to add water, and it is ready to eat. As Nestle continues to innovate and improve its offerings, the company remains committed to using stakeholder feedback to guide product development. Golden Morn 3in1 is a reflection of Nestle’s ongoing efforts to create solutions that address local nutritional deficiencies and promote overall well-being.”

“Golden Morn, the cherished homegrown family cereal born in 1986, has since grown into the most consumed cereal in Nigeria. Building on this rich heritage, Golden Morn 3in1 is the first ready-to-eat cereal in Nigeria, offering consumers unparalleled convenience and cost savings in every pack,” she added.

According to Egbebi, Nestle Nigeria is one of the largest food and beverage companies in Africa.

According to her, the company’s purpose is to unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone today and for generations to come. Noting that for over 62 years of its operation in Nigeria, Nestle has delighted consumers around Nigeria by consistently delivering high quality nutritious food and beverages under its iconic brands: MAGGI, MILO, GOLDEN MORN, NESTLÉ PURELIFE, CERELAC, NESCAFÉ and NIDO.

“With three manufacturing sites, seven branch offices and a head office located in Lagos, Nestle Nigeria is a force for good, helping to improve the well-being and livelihood of individuals and families to build thriving communities while taking action to protect the planet,” she said.