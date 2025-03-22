Ndubuisi Ogarabe, 18 Others Promoted to CP

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of Fidelis Ndubuisi Ogarabe, alongside 18 other senior officers to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

In a statement by the Commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the promotions were announced following a plenary session where the officers were assessed through examinations and an interactive interview process.

Ogarabe, who previously served as Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration in the Anambra State Command, has held several strategic positions in the force.

He had also served three consecutive terms as Chief Security Officer to two Governors of Enugu State from 2007 to 2023.

The previous postings of the Ohaji-born cop also included DCP at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Enugu, DCP General Investigation at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, and other key roles.

Among the newly promoted Commissioners of Police is Obasi Mary Okereke, who previously served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Disaster Management Operations at Force Headquarters.

Moses Ashu Ottah, who was DCP Operations at the Eastern Ports in Port Harcourt, also earned a promotion. Felix Akoneme Nnebue, the former DCP Zonal Criminal Investigation Department at Zone 16, Yenagoa, is now a Commissioner of Police.

Additionally, Gazali Alade Abdul-Salaam, who was DCP at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Railway Command in Lagos, has been elevated to the new rank.

Olubode Ojajuni, who previously served as DCP at the State CID in Ogun State Command, was also promoted.

In addition to the 19 new Commissioners of Police, the PSC also approved the promotion of 20 Commissioners to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Furthermore, 13 Superintendents of Police and 14 Deputy Superintendents were elevated to their next ranks.

The Commission’s statement emphasised that “All the officers appeared before the Commission on Plenary and were subjected to examination and interactive interview.”

The promotion was presided over by the Commission’s Chairman, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Hashimu Argungu, and supported by retired DIG Taiwo Lakanu, the Honourable Commissioner representing the Police in the Commission, alongside Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission.