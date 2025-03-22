NAFDAC Destroys N1trn Worth of Fake Drugs Confiscated in Onitsha Market

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed fake, counterfeit, and substandard drugs worth over N1 trillion.

The drugs were set ablaze in Awka, the capital of Anambra State, yesterday.

For one months, NAFDAC shut the Onitsha Drug Market, restricting shop owners from coming to the market, barricading it with military officials, while officials broke into and ransacked shops in search of fake drugs.

NAFDAC’s Zonal Director for South-east, Dr. Martin Iluyomade, revealed some of the drugs destroyed to include: Analgin, Tramadol, and various pediatric pharmaceuticals, which had been stored in prohibited areas or were banned by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said the closure and raids of the markets where the drugs were confiscated was in response to public complaints regarding the prevalence of fake, substandard, and counterfeit drugs in the South-east.

He said, “Many of these drugs are banned, such as Analgin and certain pediatric medications, and they were stored in places that violate WHO regulations.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that these products are safe and fit for human consumption.

“These drugs were transported in a 140-foot truck, valued at over N1 trillion, and were supposed to be stored at specific temperatures. However, they were kept in markets that do not meet the required standards.

“The volume of drugs found in these two markets could destabilise the country, and many of these are narcotic drugs associated with criminal activity. People who consume these drugs are not only harming themselves but also using them to commit crimes, which contributes to the growing insecurity in our country.”

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the Anambra State Waste Management Agency (ASMATA), Mr. Mike Ozoemena, emphasised the support shown by Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo.

He said, “Governor Soludo has shown tremendous support to NAFDAC’s efforts, particularly from the time the market was closed.

“He visited the market personally to assess the situation and ensure the safety of our people. In fighting criminality in Anambra State, particularly due to the role narcotics play in fueling crime. As a government, we will continue to provide NAFDAC with all the assistance they need,” he promised.