NADDC Unveils CNG Empowerment Awareness Programme

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has kicked off an important initiative to promote the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a sustainable fuel alternative in Nigeria.

The council hosted a one-day CNG Empowerment and Awareness Summit yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, which had the theme: ‘Building A Youth-Based Nation Through Cleaner Energy’ focusing on educating and empowering local youths on the benefits and process of CNG adoption.

Speaking during the ceremony, the NADDC’s Director-General, Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, expressed his deep appreciation to the Imo State Government, particularly Governor Hope Uzodinma, for his support in promoting the crucial initiative.

Osanipin explained that the summit’s objective was to educate the people of Imo State, particularly the youths, on the advantages of switching to CNG-powered vehicles, stating that the summit is part of NADDC’s larger campaign to drive adoption and ensure safety and standardisation in CNG usage.

The summit featured discussions on various aspects of CNG adoption, including the conversion process for petrol-powered vehicles to CNG vehicles, the roles of individuals and the government, and the requirements for trained technicians.

The Director General highlighted the economic and environmental benefits of CNG, noting that it is cleaner, more cost-effective, and safer compared to conventional petrol.

He said, “CNG is cheaper, cleaner, and more environmentally friendly, making it the future of fuel for Nigerian vehicles.”

As part of the programme, 60 technicians will be receiving hands-on training in converting vehicles to run on CNG for five days from the 17th-21st March 2025.

Osanipin explained the importance of using certified conversion kits and specialised workshops to ensure safety during the process, saying, “the cylinders used in CNG vehicles are fortified, making them safer than traditional vehicle fuel tanks.”

Professor Anoka Njan, a representative of the Minister of Industry, praised the NADDC’s efforts, stating that the ministry fully supports the initiative as part of broader efforts to alleviate challenges in the auto industry and empower the youths.

Imo State Governor, Uzodimma emphasised the immense potential of CNG in easing Nigeria’s transportation challenges and improving the economy.

The governor who was represented by the state Commissioner for Youths and Talents, Dr. Emeka Mandela, said the CNG offers a safer, cleaner, and cheaper alternative to the hardships many face in the country.

His administration, he said, is partnering with NADDC and automotive industry bodies to establish conversion workshops and CNG refilling stations across Imo State, ensuring that the state plays a key role in this important shift toward greener energy solutions.

“The event marks a significant step in NADDC’s ongoing efforts to transform Nigeria’s automotive industry, making it more sustainable while creating new opportunities for skilled technicians and local communities,” the governor stated.

Highlights of the ceremony were overview of Pi-CNG by the programme Director/CEO, Engr. Michael Olugbemi, Technical overview of CNG powered vehicles, economic benefits and prospects by MD/CEO Kojo Motors, Engr. Chinedu Oguegbu, as well as exhibition of locally made/converted CNG vehicles by CNG Exhibitors: Innoson Motors, Kojo Motors and others.