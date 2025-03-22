Music, Poetry, Others Focus of Dawn Project Environmental Sustainability Campaign 

Tosin Clegg

The 2025 edition of the Dawn Project competition has been officially launched in Lagos.

This marked another milestone in the commitment of the conveners to sustainable responsibility when it comes to our climate and environment.

This year’s theme, ‘Generation Restoration: Shaping Our Future,’ calls for innovative ideas and creative solutions that promote environmental sustainability.

The event was attended by students and head teachers from various primary and secondary schools across Lagos, including Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, Charterhouse Lagos, British International School, Dowen College, and several others.

Students and young adults from ages 7 to 18 plus are qualified to showcase their creative talents and participate in the competition using any of these forms such as essays, poetry, graphics, innovation, photography or music towards the theme.

Through this competition, the initiative seeks passionate change ambassadors who can inspire collective action and drive positive outcomes in their communities. The Dawn Project aims to empower individuals to take responsibility for restoring and preserving the planet for generations to come.

On what should be expected this year, one of the conveners, Dr. Pamela Ajayi disclosed that, “This year is going to be bigger and better as awareness has been created. Our youths are our future, hope and from the enthusiastic response we have had they are ready to key in and take on what needs to be done.”

Highlighting basic relatable tips for maintaining the environment, Stella Quadri, a teacher at Vivian Fowler Memorial explained, “Disposing of waste properly, using eco-friendly and reusable bags are essential steps toward environmental sustainability.

“By doing this it helps to reduce pollution, prevent harm to our health and maintain clean and healthy surroundings.”

Submissions for the competition open on March 21st and close on June 5th, 2025, providing a platform for visionaries to showcase their ideas for a greener, more sustainable world.