Mike Tyson Joins Boxing Stakeholders in Mourning George Foreman

Former World Heavyweight Champion, Mike Tyson, has joined others in sending condolence messages to the family of George Foreman, who died late Friday.

“Condolences to George Foreman’s family. His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten,” observed the former champion fondly called Iron Tyson.

Foreman, one of the most influential and recognizable boxers of all time, died Friday, his family announced on his social media account.

He was 76 years.

Foreman, who captured an Olympic gold medal in 1968, was a two-time heavyweight champion and Hall of Fame boxer.

He’s perhaps best known for the historic Rumble in the Jungle bout with Muhammad Ali in 1974 in Zaire, a fight Foreman lost in an upset via eighth-round KO.

It’s arguably the most famous fight of all time, and the “When We Were Kings” film that chronicled the fight won an Oscar for best documentary feature.

Foreman made history yet again later in his career. He fought five more times after he lost the heavyweight championship to Ali at age 25, including a fifth-round TKO victory over Joe Frazier (whom he stopped in two rounds to first win the title) and a fifth-round KO of Ron Lyle in a classic slugfest.