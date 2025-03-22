Many Injured, Houses Burnt in Osun Communal Crisis

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A fresh wave of violence has broken out between Ifon in Orolu Local Government Area and Ilobu in Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State, with houses burnt and many injured.

It was gathered that the clash started about five days ago, with the people of both communities pointing accusing fingers at each other.

Spokesperson for the Olufon of Ifon, Akeem Adekunle Yusuf, alleged that in the middle of the night Thursday, the Ilobu people invaded their community around 11a.m. and started shooting, burning houses and killing people.

He said, “As I am speaking with you I can’t ascertain the number of our people they’ve killed already and I can’t even say this is the number of the houses they have destroyed. They throw a woman inside her house and set the house on fire.”

Also reacting, Chief Adegoke Ogunsola, the Otun Jagun of Ilobu, alleged that Ifon youths have been attacking Ilobu farmers at Gbere Onireke and Opapa since Monday, saying that the Baale of Opapa, Liasu Ishola, was attacked and attempted to be kidnapped from his house.

Ogunsola also accused the people of Erin-Osun of joining forces with the Ifon attacking Ilobu and burning about 10 houses at Oke-Ayepe and Ayedaade community.

According to him, “Very late in the evening yesterday (Thursday), they went to Oke-Ebutu at Ilobu started destroying peoples’ house when they were at Tarawi in the mosque so people ran for their dear lives and since that time they have started burning houses in different parts of Ilobu right from Ganga community in Ilobu, Apinponroro community, Olobu Market, Elentere area in Ilobu, and Oke-Ayepe community in Ilobu.”

Reacting, the spokesperson of the Osun Police Command, Akeem Adeoye, said the command has deployed men to restore peace and order in the communities.