Dress the way you want to be addressed. Some young people (generation Z) define good dressing as exposing some sensitive parts of their body and think it is the modern-normal.

In reality, our dressing have a way of speaking about our moral upbringing and personality. You can dress modestly and still be modern.

Modesty is humility and simplicity in behavior and appearance is important for respect, balance, and harmony in social interactions.

Dressing modestly builds self-respect, cultivates dignity, and honors others, contributing to a harmonious and respectful social environment.

These days, social media molds self-image; but allow your independent choices to empower your self-worth.

Be authentic amidst the digital noise. Define your narrative. This is very important.

Know your values, set boundaries, practice self-assurance, surround yourself with supportive friends, and trust your instincts to stay authentic.

Confidence in choices will empower individuals to pursue their dreams, embrace opportunities, and navigate life with self-assurance and resilience.

Remember, you can look modest and still be modern.

Grace Ehi Ekainu, an educator and creative writer, Kano State