Lagos First Lady Advocates Evidence-based, Gender-sensitive Policies

The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Ibironke Sanwo-Olu, has advocated evidence-based, gender-sensitive policies that will drive gender equality.

She stated this in Lagos yesterday as the Special Guest of Honour in this year’s International Women’s Day celebration organised by Naval Officers Wives (NOWA) in conjunction with the United Nations Association of Nigeria (UNAN).

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu commended NOWA for organising the event dedicated to championing women’s rights and fostering empowerment.

According to her, NOWA must be commended for their tireless efforts in promoting social cohesion, education, healthcare, and skills acquisition among naval officers’ wives and within our communities.

“It is important to highlight that NOWA’s initiatives have not only transformed the lives of naval officers’ wives but have also had a ripple effect on the broader community.

“By focusing on empowerment, you have enabled women to become self-reliant and independent, contributing significantly to the economic growth and development of our nation,” she added.

She reminded Nigerians that women play a crucial role in modern society, serving as pillars of strength in their homes and communities noting that whatever initiatives women adopt must create enabling environments that enhance their entrepreneurs’ access to finance and digital technologies.

“We must encourage women’s active participation in leadership and decision-making, paving the way for transformative leadership. By strengthening women’s capabilities and expanding their access to resources, we bring leadership opportunities within reach for many more women.

“Furthermore, it is essential to design and implement evidence-based, gender-sensitive policies and programs using policy-data integration tools.

“This will help us realise our collective vision of leaving no one behind while pushing boundaries for our women and girls.”

The First Lady noted that as a society, “we must establish strong systems and structures that effectively eliminate all forms of injustice and discrimination against women and the girl child, foster fair play and equitable involvement of women in all facets of life.”

She was of the view that the power of digital innovation and technology cannot be overstated, noting that they hold the potential to bridge gender gaps, enhance access to opportunities, and promote women’s rights.

“The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains a shining example of a leader who believes in gender equality and has been recognised as a HeForShe Champion and Ambassador.

“At the Office of the First Lady, we complement these efforts through various interventions and support programs designed to uplift women, youths, and children,” she added.

Earlier in his welcome address, President, UNAN, Prof. Oluremi Olutimo, explained that the gathering serves as a rallying cry, a forum for collaboration, and a place to come up with creative ideas that would advance the rights of women.

Speaking, Mrs. Abisola Akinsete, Chairman, organising Committee, International Women’s Day (IWD), said advancing women in society required a collective effort where men play an active and supportive role.