Kano SDP Insists on Unity, Dismisses Impact of Governorship Candidate’s Exit

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kano State has reiterated its solidity and unity, saying the party is undeterred by the recent departure of its governorship candidate, Alhaji Bala Gwagwarwa, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At a press conference in Kano yesterday, the party Chairman Alhaji Ali Shettima, dismissed claims that the departing candidate took the party’s structure along with him.

“We want to tell the world that the party remains intact in the state. Only the governorship candidate left, and that means nothing to us,” Shettima said.

He further refuted allegations that local government and ward chairmen had also defected, emphasising that party officials across all levels remain loyal.

“As you have seen, our party executives, including the Director-General of his campaign, are still with us. The claims that they all left with him are false. He left alone, accompanied only by the Vice Presidential candidate.”

Meanwhile, the Kano SDP leadership officially welcomed new members into its fold, including former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, and Major Hamza Al-Mustapha.

The party hailed their entry as a significant boost, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening its structure and preparing for future political engagements.