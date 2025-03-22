Ekiti, Promasidor’s Partnership to Unlock Economic Opportunities, Says Oyebanji

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strategic partnerships while commending Promasidor Nigeria’s role in transforming the state’s based Ikun Dairy Farm.

Oyebanji, during a visit to Promasidor headquarters and factory in Lagos, described the collaboration between the state and the food and beverage company as a model for public-private partnerships, stressing its contributions to industrial expansion, job creation, and sustainable development.

The governor also reiterated his administration’s dedication to creating a business-friendly environment, including reducing production cost and a discussion with Kwara State Governor on potential investment opportunity.

He hinted at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s keen interest in agricultural development in Ekiti, adding that the matter was currently receiving attention at the federal level.

“We see Ikun Dairy Farm as our baby, and Promasidor Nigeria as a strategic partner in our quest for economic growth and shared prosperity. We are particularly excited about the job creation, industrial growth, and agricultural advancements it has fostered. Moving forward, we look to deepen our collaboration with Promasidor to expand these gains.”

Receiving Oyebanji, the Managing Director of Promasidor, François Gillet, recognised that the partnership had been Impactful to local development.

He said, “We are proud of the successes we have achieved with our farm in Ekiti and the positive transformation it has brought to the local community. This progress has been made possible through the strong support of the state government.

“This visit further reflects the governor’s sheer commitment to fostering economic growth and building lasting partnerships that will benefit Nigeria.”

He informed further that the partnership between the duo has produced numerous results, including Promasidor’s 500-hectare Ikun Dairy Farm emerging as a model for sustainable agriculture and local resource integration in food production.

“Looking ahead, the partnership between Ekiti State and Promasidor would focus on expanding industrial and agricultural production, creating jobs, enhancing food security, and leveraging the company’s expertise in food processing and technology”, he stated.