Comercio Partners Appoints Agbe-Davies First Female Non-executive Board Member

As the world celebrates the female gender this month, Comercio Partners has taken a bold step towards gender inclusion by appointing Morenike Agbe-Davies as its first female Non-Executive Board Member.

Comercio Partners disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Agbe-Davies is a Nigerian-British lawyer who pursued her legal education at Sussex University and the Inns of Court School of Law. In 2013, she founded Silvax Legal, a comprehensive law firm that has since partnered with the esteemed global intellectual property agency Inventa.

This collaboration allows Silvax Legal to offer intellectual property services to Nigeria and West Africa under the brand of Inventa Nigeria, which stands as the first international trademark and patent agency in Nigeria.

Periodically, Agbe-Davies engages in various training courses offered by the Institute of Directors, as well as those focused on intellectual property. She speaks at the quarterly webinar organised by Inventa Nigeria aimed at educating individuals about their intellectual property rights.

Agbe-Davies is a member of several esteemed intellectual property and legal organisations, including the International Trademark Association (INTA), the Pharmaceutical Trademarks Group, and the Nigerian Bar Association.

Recognised as one of the top 20 intellectual property legal practitioners in Nigeria by the World Trademark Association, she actively participates in the INTA conference each year.

She has made appearances on CNBC Africa and Arise News, among others, and has contributed articles to a range of Nigerian and international publications

Commenting on her appointment, Agbe-Davies said: “I am truly honored to join Comercio Partners as a board member and, notably, as the first female on the board. This opportunity is both a privilege and a responsibility that I embrace with deep enthusiasm.

“Comercio Partners has built a reputation for excellence, integrity, and innovation in the investment space, and these values align strongly with mine. I have always been passionate about creating impact-driven solutions, and I look forward to contributing my experience and insights to further the firm’s mission.

“Diversity in leadership is not just about representation; it’s about expanding perspectives, fostering innovation, and driving meaningful change. I am excited to be part of a team that recognizes the power of inclusive leadership and is committed to shaping Africa’s financial future.

“I look forward to this journey and to working alongside a dynamic group of professionals as we continue to push boundaries, create opportunities, and drive sustainable growth.”