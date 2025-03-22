Charity as Governance: A Nation Betrayed by Its Leaders

Femi Akintunde-Johnson

Few days ago, in the heart of Lagos, amidst the ceaseless hum of generators and the symphony of honking danfos, a rare spectacle unfolded. Teni the Entertainer, not on stage but in the sterile corridors of the Federal Medical Centre, Èbúté Metta, became a beacon of hope. With her crew in tow, she touched the frail, settled towering medical bills of the sick and bereaved, and distributed gifts – acts that momentarily stitched together the fraying fabric of our society.

Teni’s philanthropy isn’t an isolated case. Our entertainment industry, often dismissed as mere frivolity, has birthed individuals who, unlike our elected officials, understand the essence of giving back.

Davido, the OBO himself, has transformed personal milestones into nationwide benevolence. In 2021, he turned his birthday into a fundraiser, amassing over ₦200 million, to which he added ₦50 million of his own funds, donating the total sum to orphanages and the Paroche Foundation. Not stopping there, in 2023, his foundation donated over ₦200 million to orphanages, supporting 13,818 children. By February 2025, he pledged an additional ₦300 million to orphanages across Nigeria, benefiting nearly 14,000 children in 427 orphanages. Such acts make one wonder: if a single artist can impact so many lives, what’s stopping our government from doing the same?

Don Jazzy, the Mavin Records maestro, isn’t just content with churning out hits. In 2024, he donated ₦100 million to an NGO run by Vincent Martins Otse, showcasing that true philanthropy transcends personal differences. His support extends to young entrepreneurs and artists, offering them not just funds but mentorship – a concept alien to many of our policymakers.

Rema, the young sensation, hasn’t let fame cloud his sense of gratitude. In September 2024, he donated ₦105 million to Christ Embassy church in Benin City, acknowledging the support they provided during his family’s challenging times. It’s a poignant reminder that while some build mansions in exclusive enclaves, others remember their roots and uplift those who stood by them.

Wizkid, our Starboy, in December 2023, pledged and fulfilled a ₦100 million donation to children in his neighbourhood of Surulere, Lagos, in memory of his late mother. Such acts highlight a stark contrast: while our leaders often forget their campaign promises, artists remember their communities.

Burna Boy, the African Giant, has also made significant contributions, particularly in education and community development. He has funded scholarships for students in Nigeria and donated to various community projects, including providing resources for underprivileged communities. During the pandemic, Burna Boy contributed to relief efforts, though exact figures for recent donations are not specified. His charity concerts have seen proceeds donated to various causes, including orphanages and schools.

Such gestures, though heartwarming, beg the question: why, in a nation teeming with oil wealth and human capital, do we still rely on the benevolence of a few to patch systemic failures? But let’s pivot to the crux of the matter: why do Nigerians, in a land flowing with “black gold,” still languish in poverty?

The answer isn’t shrouded in mystery. It’s glaringly obvious – gross mismanagement and endemic corruption. Our leaders have perfected the art of transforming public office into personal ATM machines. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reported recovering nearly $500 million in proceeds of crime in the past year, marking its most successful year since its founding over two decades ago. Yet, despite these efforts, Nigeria remains ranked 140 out of 180 on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index. It’s as if our leaders are in a competition to outdo each other in the grand heist of national resources.

Our social safety nets are practically non-existent. While other nations provide unemployment benefits and healthcare, we get grandiose promises and empty slogans. The 29 children facing the death penalty for protesting against the cost-of-living crisis is a testament to our government’s priorities – silencing dissent rather than addressing the root causes of poverty. These minors, aged 14 to 17, had been detained for 90 days, collapsing from exhaustion in court. Legal experts argue that prosecuting minors under the Child Rights Act is inappropriate, yet here we are, criminalising the victims of our systemic failures.

The over-reliance on oil has left other sectors, like agriculture and manufacturing, in a state of comatose. This monocultural economy means that fluctuations in global oil prices send shockwaves through our national budget, leading to austerity measures that further impoverish the masses.

In contrast, several nations have implemented robust social safety nets that provide comprehensive support to their citizens. For instance, the United Kingdom’s welfare system, despite recent challenges, offers unemployment benefits, disability allowances, and housing support. However, the system is under strain, with disability and incapacity benefit costs projected to exceed £100 billion by 2030. Similarly, Germany’s social market economy ensures universal healthcare, unemployment insurance, and pensions, funded by a combination of employer and employee contributions. Canada provides universal healthcare and social assistance programs, with provincial variations, ensuring a safety net for all citizens.

In the United States, programmes like Social Security and Medicaid offer income support and healthcare to eligible individuals, though coverage gaps remain. India’s National Food Security Act aims to provide subsidised food grains to approximately two-thirds of its population, making it one of the most extensive food security programmes globally. China’s Dibao programme guarantees a minimum income, covering over 70 million urban and rural residents, reflecting the government’s commitment to poverty alleviation. These programmes, varying in scope and effectiveness, demonstrate the potential of structured social safety nets in mitigating poverty and supporting vulnerable populations.

So, what can the average Nigerian do in the face of our systemic rot? Beyond financial donations, citizens can volunteer their time and skills to community projects, mentor the youth, and advocate for policy changes. Grassroots movements have the potential to hold leaders accountable, but this requires unity – a trait our leaders exploit by sowing seeds of division.

In conclusion, while celebrities like Teni offer a glimmer of hope through their acts of kindness, it’s a damning indictment of our governance that such gestures are even necessary. Until we address the deep-seated issues of corruption, mismanagement, and misplaced priorities, we’ll continue to rely on the benevolence of a few to alleviate the suffering of the many. And that, dear compatriots, is the tragicomedy of our beloved Nigeria.