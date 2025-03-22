Again FG Rearraigns Nnamdi Kanu on Terrorism Charge, Former AGF Agabi Leads Defense 

·IPOB leader apologises to Binta Nyako, Awomolo

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The federal government yesterday rearraigned leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on a fresh seven-count charge bordering on terrorism.

The fresh arraignment before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, was sequel to the withdrawal of Justice Binta Nyako from the trial, which she had handled for over eight years.

Kanu was first arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja, in 2015 before Justice Ahmed Mohammed now of the Court of Appeal, whom he accused of bias and the case was reassigned to Justice John Tsoho in 2016.

However, after a similar claim of bias, Justice Tsoho recused himself from the trial before the case was reassigned to Justice Binta Nyako.

Nyako had in 2017 granted bail to Kanu to enable him attend to his then failing health. But after the military had attacked his family house in late 2017, Kanu had fled the country to an unknown destination until he was arrested and repatriated to Nigeria in late June 2021.

He was again rearraigned before Nyako on a 15-count charge bordering on terrorism. However, after going back and forth since 2021, Kanu again accused Nyako of bias, leading to her recusal from the trial.

However, at yesterday’s rearraignment, Kanu pleaded not guilty to the terrorism charges brought against him by the federal government.

Following his ‘not guilty’ plea, counsel to the federal government, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, announced to the court his readiness to conduct prosecution in line with the spirit and letters of the Supreme Court that ordered fresh trial.

He asked for an adjournment to enable him to assemble his witnesses and also applied for accelerated hearing which was granted by the court.

Since the request was not objected to by the defence counsel led by Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, Justice Omotosho consequently fixed April 29 and May 2 and 6, 2025 for full blown trial.

Earlier, Kanu formally tendered an apology to the Federal High Court, Justice Binta Nyako and Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, over his misconduct at the last proceedings.

He pleaded passionately for forgiveness and promised to be of good conduct throughout the duration of his trial.

Kanu’s apology was contained in a lengthy prepared speech delivered by his lead counsel.

Agabi, a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, would be leading the defense of Kanu for the second time. He had led the defense at the Court of Appeal, where the remaining seven-count charge against Kanu were quashed, after another SAN, Mike Ozekhome, succeeded in quashing eight of the 15-count amended charges filed against Kanu in 2021.

In the emotion laden speech, Kanu specifically begged Justice Nyako and Awomolo to forgive and forget his client’s outburst and attacks against them in the open court.

Agabi said that Kanu had cause to be angry but ought not to have spoken when anger overwhelmed him.

“In expressing his anger, he attacked the Federal High Court, he attacked Justice Binta Nyako, he attacked the prosecutor and his own lawyers.

“I hereby apologise to Justice Binta Nyako. She did not deserve the unjust attack. I apologise to Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN. He deserves highest respect. He was castigated without reservations.

“I appeal for forgiveness. Kanu is a good man but all of us cannot be of one mind. He is not perfect but defending the cause of Igbo people who are resilient, fearless and using their God-given talents to give good account of themselves.

“We may have misgivings but we must seek forgiveness. In resolving our differences, let us employ peace and not violence to resolve our differences,” he pleaded.

In a brief remark, Awomolo said he was moved by the plea and has forgiven Kanu for all he said against him.

The senior lawyer said he was not a persecutor but a prosecutor and we work to ensure quick resolution of the charges.