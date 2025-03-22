Africa Faces High Kidney Disease Burden, St. Nicholas Hospital Declares

Esther Oluku





In commemoration of World Kidney Day 2025, St. Nicholas Hospital has emphasised the urgent need for increased awareness, early detection, and preventive measures to combat the growing prevalence of kidney disease across the continent.

Speaking on the issue, the hospital’s consultant physician and nephrologist, Dr. Ebun Bamgboye, highlighted that kidney disease disproportionately affects Black populations, particularly those of West African descent.

He explained that the presence of the APOL1 gene, more common among individuals in the region, significantly increases the risk of kidney failure.

Beyond genetic factors, Bamgboye noted that poverty, limited access to healthcare, and the high prevalence of hypertension and diabetes contribute to Africa’s kidney disease burden.

“Many individuals remain undiagnosed until the disease has progressed to an advanced stage, leading to increased cases of kidney failure,” he said.

He further stressed that the unregulated use of herbal medications, excessive painkiller consumption, and the use of skin-bleaching creams containing mercury exacerbate kidney damage in many African communities.To address these challenges, St. Nicholas Hospital marked World Kidney Day by offering free screenings to the public. The tests included weight and height measurements, blood sugar and blood pressure checks, and assessments of urine protein levels and serum creatinine to detect early signs of kidney disease.

Additionally, the hospital hosted an educational programme, both in-person and online, which attracted over 100 participants seeking knowledge on kidney health and disease prevention.

Bamgboye reiterated that kidney disease prevention requires a proactive approach, emphasising regular health screenings, monitoring of blood pressure and blood sugar levels, staying hydrated, maintaining a balanced diet, and avoiding harmful substances such as tobacco, excessive alcohol, and unregulated medications.

According to him, the hospital remains committed to ongoing public education on kidney health.

The hospital operates a Diabetic Support Group that meets monthly to educate patients on managing diabetes and reducing kidney disease risks.

Also, the hospital will commemorate 25 years of kidney transplantation at its annual August event, underscoring its role as a pioneer in Nigeria’s kidney transplant history. Since performing Nigeria’s first kidney transplant on March 6, 2000, St. Nicholas Hospital has successfully conducted nearly 450 transplants.