Abia Royal Fathers’ Council Dismantles Parallel Associations, Bans Unauthorised Use of Titles 

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





The Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers has dismantled all associations of traditional rulers operating in the state in parallel to any of the various state traditional rulers councils in other states of the South-east zone.



The Abia royal fathers’ tough stance was contained in a communique issued at the end of its 9th assembly held at the JAAC House, Umuahia on March 14, 2025.



The communique, made available to journalists Wednesday, was jointly signed by the Chairman of the Council, Eze Linus Nto Mbah, and other principal officers including, 1st Deputy Chairman, Eze Nelson Nmerengwa, 2nd Deputy Chairman, Eze Franklin Nwosu and 3rd Deputy Chairman, Eze Uwakwe Ukaegbu.



The Abia royal fathers specifically outlawed the South East Progressive Traditional Rulers Forum (SEPTRF) or Ndi Igbo Progressive Traditional Rulers Forum headed by Eze Everest Nnamdi Ofoegbu.



It is generally known that the SEPTRF was created as rival to the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and has been operating as a parallel group.



In the communique, the Abia royal fathers clearly stated that the resolutions taken at their 9th assembly were binding on all recognised traditional rulers of Abia State, effectively prohibiting them from belonging to the parallel association.



They abolished indiscriminate use of certain titles such as Eze Ndi Igbo, His Royal Highness (HRH) or His Royal Majesty (HRM) “by persons in diaspora who are not given staff of office by the Governor over an autonomous community”.



Apparently in response to the crackdown on native doctors in some states, the Abia Council of Ndi Eze urged all traditional rulers in the state “to be vigilant and report any influx of native doctors (Ndi Dibia) from neighboring states immediately.”



The royal fathers commended the Abia Governor, Mr. Alex Otti, for his transformative agenda and excellent welfare package for Ndieze Abia, pledging their unwavering support to the chief executive of the state.



They vowed to ensure that nothing would hinder the governor’s developmental efforts in Abia, adding that they remain committed to working in synergy with the Otti administration to achieve the desired progress for Ndi Abia.