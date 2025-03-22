  • Saturday, 22nd March, 2025

4th REIS Table Tennis Tournament Gets May 23 Date, Increased Prize Money

Sport | 2 hours ago

Founder, Olaseni Reis, promises exciting time for participants, fans

The fourth edition of the yearly REIS Table Tennis Tournament will serve off at the Oba of Lagos Sports Hall, Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos, between May 23 and 27, the founder and convener of the competition, Seni Reis, has revealed to THISDAY.

According the engineering graduate of the Lagos State University, “this year’s edition will feature up-and-coming young players, providing insight into what lies ahead for our table tennis competition, and it happens to coincide with my golden jubilee celebrations.”

One of the special attractions to this year’s tournament is the increase in prize money from N250,000 to N350,000.

Asked how REIS Table Tennis tournament has impacted on the sport in Nigeria, he expressed thus: “The REIS Table Tennis tournament has positively impacted the sport in Nigeria by providing a platform for grassroots development and promoting youth engagement. It has grown significantly, attracting hundreds of participants, and increasing its prize money will encourage more players to participate.

“The tournament also offers scholarships to outstanding players, further supporting the development of young talents. All our finalists in the past three editions are in the national team and one of our previous champions is playing overseas now.”

Reis said the fourth edition, which coincides with his 50th birthday anniversary, will hugely rub off on the tournament in a great way, as he has requested that all gifts and donations for his golden jubilee be directed towards supporting the REIS Table Tennis Tournament.

Eleven states and 17 clubs participated in the last edition of the competition but this year’s tournament is expected to draw more participants.

