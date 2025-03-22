16 Schools Sign up for Season 2 of The Athletics School Games

From the initial 11 schools that participated in the maiden edition of The Athletics School Games (TASG), 16 schools within Lagos have signed up for Season 2 of the Lagos State Athletics Association (LSAA)-sanctioned tournament, set to take place on March 22 at the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH).

The defending champions, Grange, are already preparing to defend their title, while other teams are eager to dethrone them.

Athletes will compete for laurels in both elementary and secondary school categories during this one-day athletics meet.

To meet global standards, the organisers have registered the tournament with World Athletics (WA) to ensure that the times

recorded by the athletes are recognised by the world body.

According to Funmi Otegbeye, Technical Director of LSAA, the involvement of WA will help upload the timing of specific events on the WA website for future reference.

“We are set for the event because we want to improve on what we did in 2024. All is ready as technical officials are prepared, and all necessary logistics to ensure timely results transmission have been put in place. We look forward to an exciting event this year, especially with more schools identifying with TASG,” she said.

Seun Akinbohun, the event’s initiator, emphasized that the event aims to create opportunities for athletes to excel and be discovered by scouts, just as in the inaugural edition.

“There are so many opportunities for kids in TASG, and I’m glad we are contributing to their development. The first edition featured eleven schools—four primary and seven secondary. For the second edition, the number has increased to sixteen schools, with eight primary and eight secondary schools confirmed.

“We’ve expanded the event to include more kids, age categories, and flexibility. I’m excited to bring the experience from the first edition into the second, with a larger technical committee and more experienced personnel.”

Akinbohun added, “We hope to expand and include public schools in the future. It’s a work in progress, but we aim to bring public and private schools together for friendly competitions. We look forward to more support from the government and potential collaborations.”