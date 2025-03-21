  • Friday, 21st March, 2025

World Cup 2026: Football Fans to Enjoy Live Coverage of Rwanda Vs Nigeria Match Courtesy of NNPC

Sport | 1 hour ago

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) will lift the spirit of the Super Eagles in their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup by beaming live on television today’s must win Group C fixture against Rwanda in Kigali.
Nigerian football fans will have the opportunity of watching the match at 5 p.m. on Afrosport TV and affiliate partners, including Free TV ch.730, NTA, Silverbird TV and AIT.
The studio analysis preceding the match will begin at 4 p.m.

