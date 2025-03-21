Tinubu Rejoices With Public Health Icon, Ifejola Arowolo, At 80

.Congratulates renowned lawyer, Oluwakemi Pinheiro, on 60th birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with administrator and public health icon, Mr Ifejola Arowolo on his 80th birthday.

The President, in a release issued on Friday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, joined family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating the life of a respected pharmacist whose career has spanned the public and private health sectors in Nigeria and the United States.

President Tinubu commended Arowolo’s exemplary service to the country, notably as the pioneer Chairman of the National Drug Abuse Committee in Ondo State and former Director of Pharmaceutical services in the state.

The President applauded Arowolo for his relentless fight against counterfeit drugs, his legacy of hard work, integrity and accountability in public service and for instilling these values in his children, including Mrs. Olu Verheijen, the President’s Special Adviser on Energy.

Arowolo was recognised for pioneering efforts to integrate indigenous Nigerian medicine with Western practices, making healthcare more accessible and affordable for the average Nigerian.

A staunch advocate for education as a fundamental tool for poverty alleviation, the pharmacist’s unwavering commitment to civic duty and adherence to principled governance, rooted in his faith-based academic background, has earned him widespread admiration as a forthright and disciplined leader.

President Tinubu wished the octogenarian continued health, happiness, and fulfilment as he marks the significant milestone.

The President also congratulated Dr Oluwakemi Pinheiro, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on his 60th birthday.

Dr Pinheiro is a renowned lawyer who has worked in diverse areas of legal practice for 38 years.

President Tinubu joined members of the Pinheiro family, friends, and associates to celebrate the legal luminary and founder of Pinheiro LP.

President Tinubu acknowledged Dr Pinheiro’s contributions to Nigeria’s jurisprudence, underscoring his service as former Special Assistant to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State; his membership of the Institute of Chartered Arbitrators of Nigeria, and his role as Chairman of the Lagos State Law Reform.

While commending the distinguished legal practitioner for his commitment to mentoring the next generation of legal minds, the President encouraged Dr Pinheiro to continue advancing reforms in the legal profession.

President Tinubu prayed for God’s continued blessings on the learned silk.