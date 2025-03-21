Tinubu Celebrates Legal Luminary Prof. Pinheiro at 60

Wale Igbintade

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Prof. Kemi Pinheiro, on his 60th birthday.

In a letter personally signed and dated March 18, 2025, Tinubu commended Pinheiro’s exceptional advocacy and significant contributions to Nigeria’s justice sector, particularly in legal reforms and anti-corruption efforts.

Prof. Pinheiro, the founder of the full-service law firm Pinheiro LP, is a leading prosecutor for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“My dear Learned Silk, Kemi,” the President wrote, “It is with great delight that I congratulate you on your 60th birthday. This milestone is not just a celebration of years but of a life dedicated to justice, excellence in advocacy, and unwavering service to our great nation.

“Kemi, your distinguished legal career, spanning nearly four decades, has been marked by a steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law and advancing justice. Your remarkable contributions—particularly in legal reforms, high-level advocacy, and the fight against corruption—have left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s legal and governance landscape. I have long admired your dedication to defending the integrity of our institutions and your passion for mentoring the next generation of legal professionals.

“Beyond the courtroom, your generosity and commitment to social justice, exemplified through the Mujibat Folashade Idowu Foundation, reflect the true spirit of service. Your impact extends beyond the legal profession, touching lives and inspiring many through your philanthropy and leadership.

“As you celebrate this landmark birthday, I join your family, friends, and colleagues in giving thanks to Almighty God for your life, achievements, and invaluable contributions to our country. May He grant you continued good health, wisdom, and strength to keep serving our nation and humanity.

“Happy 60th birthday, Kemi! May your legacy of excellence and service endure for many years to come.”

In 2023, President Tinubu honoured Prof. Pinheiro with the prestigious national title of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (OFR) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to legal practice and humanity.