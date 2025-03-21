Sylvia P.R. Gets Global Ambassador’s Partner Award At UN As CSW69 Ends

The 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) has officially come to a close, marking another milestone in global gender advocacy.

The event, held at the United Nations Headquarters, brought together global leaders, policymakers and changemakers committed to advancing women’s empowerment and economic inclusion.

At the heart of these impactful discussions, Sylvia P.R. was honoured with the prestigious Global Ambassador’s Partner Award, recognizing its outstanding contributions to international diplomacy, strategic PR and gender advocacy.

A Gathering of High-Profile Global Leaders

CSW69 welcomed a powerful lineup of high-profile UN Ambassadors, African royalty and government officials, including Ambassador Anwarul K. Chowdhury – Chairman, Global Forum on Human Settlements (Gfhs)/former Under-Secretary-General and High Representative of the United Nations; First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella – A distinguished leader in global peace and security efforts; Olori Atuwatse III – Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, a fierce advocate for women’s education and entrepreneurship;

Minister Bianca Ojukwu – former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, championing women’s leadership; Alanyingi Sylva – First Lady of Bayelsa State, committed to gender and youth empowerment; Hon. Pauline Tallen –former Nigerian Minister of Women Affairs, an influential figure in gender policy reforms; and the First Lady of the Bahamas, Ann Marie Davis – a strong voice in the global gender equality movement.

The presence of these dignitaries and global leaders solidified the forum’s importance in shaping policy and fostering international cooperation.

Key Discussions and Implementable Strategies

Throughout the event, thought leaders engaged in high-level dialogues centred around the GEPS (Global Economic Priority Strategy) Global Ambassadors Think Tank, which focused on Economic empowerment for women through financial inclusion and investment initiatives; Strategic policymaking to increase women’s representation in governance and leadership; Hunger solutions through gender-responsive agricultural and food security policies; and Global partnerships to expand market access and entrepreneurship opportunities for women.

A significant outcome was the GEPS Toolkit & Pact of the Future for Women and Girls, which provides a strategic framework for actionable gender equality solutions worldwide.

Sylvia P.R.: Elevating Gender Advocacy and Global Influence

With its extensive expertise in international public relations and luxury event planning, Sylvia P.R. was instrumental in enhancing media visibility, facilitating diplomatic engagements, and amplifying the impact of key discussions. The firm’s recognition with the Global Ambassador’s Partner Award reflects its unwavering commitment to ensuring that gender advocacy translates into real-world implementation and policy transformation.

A Successful Conclusion and a Future of Impact

As CSW69 officially comes to an end, Sylvia P.R. reflects on the immense privilege of engaging with esteemed global leaders, UN ambassadors, and changemakers dedicated to driving gender equity forward. The insights gained, partnerships formed, and strategies developed at this landmark event will serve as a springboard for lasting change across industries and governments.

With the momentum from CSW69, Sylvia P.R. remains a leading force in global advocacy, high-profile PR strategy, and luxury event execution, ensuring that progress continues beyond the conference and into tangible action worldwide.

For continued updates on Sylvia P.R.’s upcoming international initiatives and partnerships, stay connected for the latest developments.