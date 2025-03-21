Sanwo-Olu Vows to Protect Lagos Residents against Consumption of Adulterated Products

Bennett Oghifo

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has vowed to ensure adulterated products are taken off shelves and stalls in the state.

The governor made this pledge during the 2025 World Consumer Rights Day celebration, organised by the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) at Ikeja, recently.

The Lagos State Government, he said, “Is committed to protecting consumer rights and ensuring residents are safeguarded against the consumption of adulterated products,” and pledged “to promote sustainable consumer practices for a healthier and safer society.”

Sanwo-Olu stated the annual event serves as a reminder of the vital role consumersplay in shaping the economy and the immense responsibility borne by the government in upholding their rights.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hudeyin, commended LASCOPA for its unwavering dedication to safeguarding consumer interests and promoting fair business practices.

He emphasised that consumer protection remains a cornerstone of his administration’s agenda under the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus framework.

He noted the commemoration highlights the urgent need to empower consumers with the knowledge and resources to make environmentally responsible choices without compromising their basic rights or quality of life.

The governor also stated the establishment of the Lagos State Carbon Registry will help track and reduce carbon emissions across various sectors.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose, emphasised the crucial role of consumers in shaping markets, influencing businesses, and driving innovation.

The Commissioner, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Olugbemiga Ayoola Aina, stressed it is a collective responsibility of government, businesses, and civil society to ensure that the transition to a more sustainable future is just, inclusive, and beneficial to all.

She urged businesses to commit to ethical and sustainable practices by integrating sustainability into their supply chains, reducing waste, and offering eco-friendly products at fair prices.

Likewise, she called on the government to initiate policies that support green innovation and consumer protection, while policymakers must create regulatory frameworks that encourage responsible business practices and safeguard consumer rights.

The General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of LASCOPA, Mr. Afolabi Solebo, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to advocating for consumer rights.

He assured that under the leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the agency would continue to work towards greater consumer empowerment, equitable access to resources, and responsible consumption that benefits both people and the planet.

He said as the world faces environmental, economic, and social challenges, consumer rights must align with policies that promote responsible consumption and equitable access to resources.