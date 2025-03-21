Sanwo-Olu, Radda, Mbah, Aiyedatiwa for FIN-Forbes’ Renewable Energy Roundtable, Awards

Four Nigerian Governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dikko Umar Radda (Katsina), Peter Mbah (Enugu) and Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo) will lead other leaders to the 2025 Annual FIN-Forbes’ renewable energy roundtable and awards.

Apart from the four governors, former Katsina State Governor and Chairman of TETFUND, Aminu Masari Bello; Founder/Chairman, Oriental Energy Resources Ltd, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi; CEO, Pacific Holdings Limited, Dr Deji Adeleke and Founder/Chairman, Yudala and Co-founder of Konga, Prince Nnamdi Ekeh will also be part of the dual event.

The 2025 Annual Roundtable of Foreign Investment Network (FIN), a renowned investment consulting agency based in the United Kingdom and knowledge partner of Forbes (Emerging Markets, USA), will be hosted at the margins of the Net Zero MEA Summit.

The Chairperson of FIN, Dr. Olayinka Fayomi, who disclosed this in a statement made available yesterday, stated that the roundtable event alongside the FIN-Forbes Award ceremony will take place on April 9, 2025 in Al Jaddaf, Dubai.

Fayomi further disclosed that the Net Zero MEA 2025 summit is a high-level international event for the solar, energy storage, and renewable energy sectors in Africa and Middle East.

She said: “This event highlights individuals and institutions driving Africa’s economic evolution through policy, investment, and innovation.”

“Their contributions are pivotal to the continent’s global standing.”

The four Nigerian Governors: Sanwo-Olu, Radda, Mbah and Aiyedatiwa will be honoured with FIN-Forbes Outstanding Leadership Award for their remarkable achievements in their respective states.

According to the organisers, the recognition for the four governors is a testament to their tireless efforts in driving progress and innovation in their respective states, and their commitment to shaping a brighter future for Nigeria.

The statement also stated that two business moguls, Mohammed Indimi and Deji Adeleke and Bello Masari will be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of their immense contributions to oil and gas, power sectors in Nigeria and service to humanity.

It added that Prince Ekeh, the visionary CEO of Konga Group, is being honoured with Africa e-Commerce Leadership Award, for exhibiting behaviours and skills that strongly suggested a natural entrepreneurial inclination which stands as a beacon of innovation and resilience in Africa’s technology and e-commerce space.

Other distinguished honourees include: Managing Director, Bank of Industry (Nigeria), Dr Olasupo Olusi, – recognised for trans-formative leadership in development finance and financial inclusion; Director, Stella Industries, Mr Rohitt Wassan – recognised for his exceptional leadership and contributions to the aerosol industry and MD, Sanbook Quality Consultancy, Dr Sunil Manjarekar – recognised for his contribution to QHSE and Sustainability in ME and Africa

Others are: Padmashri Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami – recognised for his outstanding contributions to spiritual leadership, cultural preservation, and global harmony; Deputy Minister, Department of Forestry, Fisheries & the Environment, South Africa, Hon. Bernice Swarts.

Founder, Future Trends Group, Farzam Kamalabadi and the Vice President of the Africa Energy Council, African Energy Leadership Award, Chinnan Maclean-Dikwal. Recognising his exceptional leadership and strategic vision in Africa’s energy transformation.

Notable participants include: Dr. Nazir Halliru, Director General, Kano State Investment Promotion Agency (KanInvest); Ponzing Gamde, MD/CEO, Plateau State Energy Corporation; Princess Chantelle Abdul, Group MD, MOJEC; Ibrahim Mahama, Founder/CEO, Engineers and Planners, Ghana; Robert Gumede, Executive Chairman, Gijima Group;

•Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah, Founder and CEO, Empire Group and Keith Weiner, PhD, CEO & Founder, Monetary Metals and Engr Abdullahi Hashim, CEO/ MD, Cubical Vertex Solutions Limited.

The FIN-Forbes roundtable is a strategic forum bringing together over 500 senior decision-makers from 50+ countries, including industry leaders, policymakers, financiers, and innovators. More than 80 distinguished speakers will share insights on the future of energy, economic transformation, and investment opportunities.