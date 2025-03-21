RE: INEC? NO. IT’S ANEC

In an article published by the THISDAY newspaper on 17th March 2025, Mr Austin Isikhuemen lashed out at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for issuing what he described as an “absurd”, “atrocious” and “derogatory press release on the forthcoming Rivers State Local Government Council Election.

“How can a body that is supposed to organize an election without fear or favour to participants, in an even-handed way that guarantees fairness, equity and justice classify the electorate in such a derogatory and cavalier manner,” he queried.

The writer was angry about the use of the phrase – “well-meaning citizens” – in the first paragraph of the said press release. “Please ask INEC what it means by “the well-meaning citizens of Rivers State,” he wrote. “If there are well-meaning, then there must be those who don’t mean well, in INEC’s jaundiced view.”

According to him, “dividing the people of Rivers into well-meaning and ill-meaning groups is a sign that INEC, rather than being even-handed and fair to all, is secretly aligned. They have just been betrayed by choice of language inadvertently.” Isikhuemen went on to castigate INEC and concluded in his closing paragraph: “Is it not better, considering the likely alignment that INEC may have gone into as indicated by the language of this press release that they swear an affidavit for a name change? From INEC to Aligned National Electoral Commission (ANEC).”

Interestingly the three-paragraph press release that Isikhuemen was so angry and had written an epistle about did not emanate from INEC. It was issued by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) and signed by its Commissioner in charge of Media and Civic Education, Tamunotonye Tobins.

The statement reads: “The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission is pleased to inform all stakeholders, political parties and well-meaning citizens of the State that as part of ongoing preparations for the forthcoming Local Government Council Elections, the Commission has secured from the INEC headquarters, the updated Register of Voters for Rivers State together with the current list of Registered Political Parties in Nigeria.

“These two important documents were released to RSIEC today vide letter No INEC/RV/S/VR/494/155 dated 13th March 2025 (copy attached herewith).

“The Chairman and Members of the Commission hereby reassure the good people of Rivers State of the Commission’s resolve to conduct a credible, free and fair election come Saturday 9th August 2025.”

It is clear that Isikhuemen’s anger is misplaced. Apparently, he did not read the press statement carefully. But more importantly, he did not realise that INEC and RSIEC are two separate entities established by law, with different functions and totally independent of each other. While INEC takes charge of national and state elections, as well as the Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) only, the SIEC in each State of the federation, exclusively conducts the local government council election. Although, INEC provides the SIECs with the Register of Voters (specific to the State) and the list of registered political parties upon request, it does not in any way supervise or oversee the local government council elections that they conduct.

Isikhuemen’s gaffe offers a useful lesson to all of us: We should not respond to an issue in a rush. And just as the holy book says, we must also not be quick to anger.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission