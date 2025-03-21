Group Condemns EFCC’s Witch-hunt of Bauchi Officials

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Bauchi Accountability and Truth Awareness Front (BATA) has expressed concern at recent actions by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against officials of the Bauchi State government, particularly the arrest of the

Accountant-General of Bauchi State, Alhaji Sirajo Mohammed Jaja.

In a statement signed yesterday by its chairman, Lawal Sani Ningi, BATA described the EFCC’s claims of a N70 billion fraud investigation, allegedly linked to the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, as nothing more than a politically motivated witch-hunt aimed at undermining the integrity of the state leadership and destabilising the progress achieved under the current administration.

It said the arrest of Alhaji Jaja, alongside individuals purportedly connected to him, raised serious questions about the motives behind the EFCC’s actions.

“While the fight against corruption is a noble endeavor, it must be conducted with transparency, fairness, and a commitment to justice. Instead, we are witnessing a spectacle that appears to be driven by ulterior motives rather than genuine concern for accountability” BATA said.

It said the timing of these arrests, coinciding with critical periods in the politics of Bauchi State, suggested an orchestrated effort to tarnish the reputation of the state officials and, by extension, the office of the governor.

“It is imperative to note that the linking of this investigation to Governor Bala Mohammed is particularly alarming. Such insinuations serve only to distract from the real issues at hand and divert public attention from the significant strides the governor has made in governance, infrastructural development, and social welfare in Bauchi State”.

BATA restated its opposition against the politicisation of anti-corruption efforts and urged the EFCC to conduct its investigations impartially and without bias, adding the integrity of the state’s institutions is paramount, and any actions that compromise this integrity must be scrutinised and challenged.