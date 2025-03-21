Energy Commission Unveils New Policy, Regulations to Reduce Electricity Cost for Industrial Users 

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) has unveiled a new policy and regulations to help conserve energy and reduce the cost of electricity for industrial users.

The Director General of ECN, Mustapha Abdullahi, disclosed this in Abuja, Thursday while addressing journalists during the unveiling of the ECN compendium of industrial energy efficiency policies and regulations.

The event was a validation workshop organised by the Commission to validate the recommendations from the analysis of Industrial Energy Efficiency (IEE) Policies, Regulations and Standards in Nigeria, titled, “Improving Nigeria’s Industrial Energy Performance and Resource Efficient Cleaner Production through Pragmatic Approaches and the Promotion of Innovation in Clean Technology Solutions.”

The ECN boss explained that with the new policy and regulations, industrial players will conserve energy which will lead to reduction in the cost of electricity.

“We are unveiling the new regulations and also a policy for industrial players, for them to be able to use electricity and conserve it safely. save electricity and with that, we are sure that electricity costs will be reduced.

“There are two key things here to note: energy generation and energy efficiency. If you generate energy, no matter the volume of that energy you’re generating, if you’re having 20,000 megawatts, if you’re not using that efficiently, then that would be wasted.

“So, what we’ve realised is, why not conserve what we have, particularly for the industrial players that need and utilise this electricity mostly?

“So, let’s give them a policy and a regulation that they can use electricity safely, efficiently, and also conserve some to be used for other use,” he said.

Abdullahi had earlier stated that “The compendium provides a consolidated source of readily accessible information on adopted energy and energy-efficiency policies in Nigeria, which could guide decision makers in establishing adequate policy frameworks for the adoption of industrial energy management systems (EnMS) in the country.

It is important to mention that the compendium is not exhaustive and would therefore continue to exist as a “living document” as it will need to be updated as new policies emerges in the future. “

According to him, “The implementation of this project therefore demands inclusive approach, where relevant policy makers in MDAs, NGOs and the private sector work together to ensure policy synergy, coordination and consistency.

“Appropriate policy and legislative framework is necessary for the promotion of national energy efficiency and conservation best practices in any sector of the nation’s economy.”

The Abuja Liaison Officer of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Michael Olufemitan, who represented the DG MAN, Segun Ayayi-Kadir, said, “industrial energy performance and resource efficiency are essential pillars for driving sustainable economic growth and environmental protection in Nigeria.

“Our nation’s industrial sector holds significant potential to not only enhance productivity but also reduce environmental impact through the adoption of clean technologies and sustainable practices.

“By focusing on resource efficiency and innovation, we can unlock new opportunities for job creation, economic diversification, and environmental sustainability.” he said