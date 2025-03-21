Delta Among 4th Largest Economy in Nigeria, Says SSG 

Delta State has emerged as one of the top four largest economies in Nigeria, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu, has said.

Emu stated this in his keynote speech at the 2025 Public Lecture and Awards Ceremony of the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) Delta State chapter, in Asaba Thursday.

He said the theme, ‘The Role of Professionals in the Successful Implementation of the Delta State Government MORE Agenda,’ was apt and highlighted the state’s impressive growth trajectory, attributing it to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s strategic governance, infrastructural investments and a thriving private sector.

Emu emphasized that Delta’s economic rise was as a result of deliberate policies aimed at boosting agriculture, industrialization and human capital development.

He said through prudent management of resources, investor-friendly policies and a focus on key sectors like oil and gas, manufacturing and technology, Delta has solidified its place as a major economic hub in Nigeria.

He also pointed to Governor Oborevwori’s administration as a key driver of this success, citing initiatives such as the expansion of road networks, increased support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and the development of industrial parks across the state.

The SSG added that the state’s strong contributions to the oil and gas sector, along with growing diversification efforts, have been critical in achieving this status.

“Whether you denominate in naira or dollar, Delta is the 4th largest economy in Nigeria and the highest oil producer in the country today.

“Oil revenue today accounts for only 48.7 per cent of our GDP; services and all others account for 51.25 per cent.

“This tells you that even though oil and gas is our main revenue earner, services and others account for money.

“It means that as an economy, we are diversifying even though oil accounts for the highest revenue, it does not account in terms of provision of jobs for our people.

“Agriculture sector has grown year-on-year at 13.3 per cent for over six years now, while services and manufacturing have also grown significantly.

“We have diversified and created huge jobs for our people totalling over 257,000 jobs and that is very significant,” he said.

He said with this new ranking, Delta State is poised to attract more local and international investments, solidifying its role as a leading economic powerhouse in Nigeria.

He said the Oborevwori administration has constructed over 500 roads with over 1,500km and 933km of line drainages with massive contributions to job creation and poverty eradication.

“In 2020, we were rated the second least poor state in Nigeria only second to Lagos State; in 2022, the multi dimensional poverty rating indices showed the national average at 63 per cent. Delta is 47 per cent placing 9th in the country.

“There are some jobs advertised in the country with some states applying more than Delta State and for me its another measure of poverty.

“It indicates that the people here have other choices, they have an option because if there were no options they would have taken those jobs.

“We have over 254,747 empowerments through multiple job creation channels. For every road construction, there is provision for jobs so the more we construct roads across the state, the more jobs we create.

“Physical and social infrastructure fertilises development so we will continue to construct more roads and other physical infrastructure across the state,” he said.

On why government is spending huge amounts on road infrastructure, Emu said there is a huge infrastructure deficit running into trillions of dollars in Nigeria.

He said South Africa recently provided $54 billion for road infrastructure, adding that the problem is not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

“Physical infrastructure fertilises development; it inter links local areas to the urban centres and reduces rural-urban migration and gives room for expansion of businesses in all the hinterlands.

“Hence government is spending huge amounts in building Trans Warri-Ode Itsekiri road and bridges, the Ughelli-Asaba Expressway among others,” the SSG stated.

He said as professionals, they have major roles to play in the development of the state and urged them to provide useful advice to government on how to develop the state.

In his welcome remarks, the Chairman APBN, Delta State Chapter, Mr. Victor Ezie, acknowledged the good works of Governor Oborevwori especially on the Ughelli-Asaba Expressway, emphasising that the impact of his governance was resonating throughout the length and breath of the state.

He congratulated Governor Oborevwori on his emergence as Governor of the year by THISDAY/ARISE News and urged the governor to keep the flag flying even as he expects diversification of the state’s economy beyond oil dependence.

He called for more investments in non-oil sectors such as agriculture, technology, industries, commerce, electricity, transportation, mass housing and tourism, among others, to ensure sustainable growth.