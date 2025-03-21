As Otti Moves to Get Federal Secretariat Sited in Abia

Charles Nnaji writes about steps being taken by Governor Alex Otti and other stakeholders in Abiastate towards ensuring the siting of a Federal Secretariat complex in the state.

hen it comes to “Renewed Hope Agenda” it could be said that the sun rises in the East. But, the South East has often been the thread that, though vibrant, seemed frayed at the edges. For decades, the region has yearned for its fair share of federal projects, a longing that has often felt like a cry in the wilderness. Yet, Presidents upon Presidents have come and gone, even as the cries lingered.

Today, under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, the narrative has continued to shift. Like a master weaver, Tinubu is threading the needle of equity and inclusion, stitching together a patchwork of promises into a quilt of tangible progress.

At the heart of this transformation is the long-awaited Federal Secretariat in Abia State, a project that has become a symbol of the fulfillment of a promise long deferred.

It is mind-boggling that Abia State could not be connected to the centre in terms of federal infrastructure. After nearly 34 years of its creation, the story of Abia’s Federal Secretariat is one of persistence, bureaucratic labyrinths, and the determined commitment of a few good men.

It began on a crisp October morning in 2019, when Hon Sam IfeanyiOnuigbo, while representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency, stood before the then Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fasholaduring a budget defence session. With the precision of a surgeon, Onuigbodissected the glaring omission of Abia State from the list of states slated for inclusion in the Federal Secretariat projects.

“Why,” he asked, “should states created after Abia have functional Federal Secretariats while Abia, the first alphabetically, remains in the shadows?” His question was not just a query but a call for justice. Fashola’s response was both a challenge and a promise: the Federal Government would construct a Federal Secretariat in Abia, provided the state-allocated land for the project.

What followed was a marathon race of advocacy, spearheaded by Onuigbo, who became the torchbearer for this cause.

Like a relay runner, he passed the baton of urgency to then Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who, to his credit, endorsed the project and allocated seven hectares of land at Ekeoba Ohuhu, Umuahia North Local Government Area. Yet, as with many noble endeavours, the road was fraught with obstacles. The project became enmeshed in the web of bureaucracy and political manipulation, with the lack of title documents and compensation payments acting as a cog in the wheel of progress. For instance, Onuigbo’s letters to the state government, dated 23 October 2019, 12 March 2021, 21 February 2022, and 27 March 2023, were met with silence, a silence that echoed the frustration of a people long accustomed to waiting.

Enter Governor Alex Otti, a man whose leadership style can be likened to a breath of fresh air in a room long stifled by inertia. Upon Otti’sassumption of office on 29 May 2023, Onuigbo wasted no time as he met with the governor on 20 June 2023, less than one month after his inauguration, and reintroduced the matter. He explained the bottlenecks that had stalled the project. Onuigbo further conveyed to Governor Otti the urgent need to engage with a critical stakeholder in the actualization of the project, His Royal Highness, Eze Iheanyichukwu Nwokenna, the Traditional Ruler of Ekeoba Kingdom, the landowners. True to his reputation as a pragmatic leader, Otti facilitated the issuance of the title documents and ensured the payment of compensation to affected landowners.

Like a skilled mechanic, Otti removed the rusted bolts of delay, allowing the wheels of progress to turn once more.

While the efforts of Onuigbo and Otti have been instrumental, the project’s ultimate realization hinges on the commitment of the Federal Government. Here, President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda shines like a lighthouse, guiding the ship of development to the shores of the South East.

Tinubu’s administration has demonstrated a deep understanding that Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity, and that its progress must be inclusive. The Federal Secretariat in Abia is more than just a building; it is a symbol of Tinubu’s promise to bridge the infrastructural gap in the South East. It is a symbol of his administration’s resolve to ensure that no region is left behind in the march towards national development. The project, when completed, will not only house federal agencies, but also serve as a hub of economic activity, creating jobs and reducing the financial burden of renting office spaces.

As the project inches closer to realization, Onuigbo called on Abia’spolitical leaders, stakeholders, and pressure groups to unite in advocating for its swift completion.

“This is about our collective future and the dignity of our state,” he urged. His words are a reminder that development is not a spectator sport; it requires the active participation of all stakeholders.

The Federal Secretariat in Abia is one of Tinubu’s infrastructural transformation agenda for the South East. The project is a symbol of a brighter future, a future where the South East stands tall as one of the pillars of Nigeria’s progress.

As Abia State celebrates its 34th anniversary in August, the prospect of a Federal Secretariat stands as a reminder that even the longest night must yield to dawn. President Tinubu’s commitment to this project, coupled with the tireless efforts of leaders like Onuigbo and Governor Otti, underscores the power of collective effort.

In the end, the Federal Secretariat in Abia is more than a building; it is a monument to resilience, a testament to the power of advocacy, and a symbolic fulfillment of Tinubu’s promise to the people of the South East. It is a story of hope renewed, promises kept, and a future of endless possibilities. And, as the foundation is laid and the walls rise, so too will the spirits of a people who have waited too long for their turn in the sun, rise in exultant celebration.

–Nnaji writes from Abuja.