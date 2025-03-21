6th Orodje of Okpe Golf Tourney Tees off Today with 150 Golfers

Sapele Athletic Club Golf Section is the best place to be for competitive golf action this weekend as the 6th Orodje of Okpe Golf Tournament tees-off from today and ends on Saturday.

The green lush golf course is hosting the Monarch golf tournament proudly sponsored by Seplat Energy with over 150 golfers expected to participate at the event.

According to the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Dr Edward Carpe, home-based golfers will take the centre stage today while the welcome cocktail is slated for evening.

He said that the Saturday event would feature golfers from other clubs, adding that Orodje of Okpe, HRM Orhue 1, Major Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (rtd.) will as usual perform the ceremonial tee-off in the morning just as presentation of prizes and trophies holds later in the evening.

Golfers will take part in men, ladies, veterans and super veterans’ category.

Dignitaries expected at the event include; Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Okpe Kingdom Chiefs, Managing Director of Seplat Energy amongst others.

Meanwhile, golfers from Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS), UBTH Golf Club, Edo State; Ogunu Golf Resort, Warri; Ibori Golf and Country Club, Asaba, IBB Golf and Country Club, FCT, Arsenal Golf Club, Owerri, Ikeja Golf Club and many other clubs will be teeing-off at the tournament.

Sapele Athletic Club, located in Okpe Community GRA, Sapele is legacy bequeathed by British traders from Elder Dempster and Company Limited, and African Timber and Plywood Company (AT&P) in 1897 before the amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914