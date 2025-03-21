450,000bpd Trans-Niger Pipeline Explosion: Renaissance Reroutes Oil Transportation Through Alternative Line

•Rules out force majeure declaration

Peter Uzoho

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited has rerouted crude flow through an alternative line after the Trans Niger Pipeline got ruptured and exploded on Monday due to sabotage.

The alternative line passed an integrity test on Wednesday, allowing oil transportation to continue while repairs are underway, according to Reuters.

The TNP, with a capacity of about 450,000 barrels per day, is a critical artery for exporting Bonny Light crude, one of Nigeria’s premium oil grades.

The attack on TNP has raised fresh concerns over Nigeria’s oil security, just as the country was making progress in reviving its crude production and attracting investment into the sector.

The incident comes just days after Renaissance, a consortium of Nigerian oil firms, completed the acquisition of Shell’s local onshore assets operated by the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

Despite the attack, Renaissance has ruled out declaring force majeure – a legal provision that allows companies to suspend contractual obligations due to unforeseen circumstances.

At least two tankers are currently waiting to load Bonny Light crude from the Bonnyterminal, according to Bloomberg ship tracking data.

The Nigerian government, which had touted recent security gains as a key factor in boosting oil production, has now imposed a state of emergency in Rivers State where the attack occurred.

President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and sacked all elected officials including the governor, deputy governor, and all members of the state House of Assembly.

Tinubu cited the ongoing political crisis in the state as the basis for the attack on TNP and the consequent declaration of a state of emergency.

“This is a blow to the Tinubu government’s recent successes on oil output, gains driven in part by improved security measures,” the Director for sub-Saharan Africa at Horizon Engage, a political-risk consultancy, Clementine Wallop, told Bloomberg.

“It is also a very difficult investment signal during a period where the government seemed to be turning a corner on energy,” he added.

The sabotage is an extreme occurrence in Nigeria’s oil sector, where pipeline vandalism and theft remain major challenges.

Analysts say how Renaissance responds to this crisis will set the tone for indigenous operators navigating Nigeria’s complex oil environment.

“The approach Renaissance takes will be crucial in setting the tone around how the above-ground challenges in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector will be resolved by indigenous operators,” said Mansur Mohammed, head of West Africa upstream research for consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie.

The attack threatens to disrupt Nigeria’s recent oil production recovery. The country had seen a 40 per cent increase in crude output in recent years, even surpassing its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota in January.

However, continued sabotage could erode investor confidence and hinder efforts to maximize revenue from the sector.

The Nigerian government has pledged to take stronger action to secure critical infrastructure, but with tensions still high in oil-producing regions, restoring stability remains a significant challenge.