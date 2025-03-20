With $300 Billion in ‘Dead Capital’, FG Plans Digitisation of Land Information System Nationwide

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The federal government plans accelerating the digitisation of the country’s land information system nationwide, as $300 billion has remained stuck as ‘dead capital’ as a result of the nation’s faulty land administration.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, stated that over 90 per cent of land in Nigeria currently remains unregistered, as a result of perennial challenges associated with the system.

Dangiwa made the revelation at the National Land Registration and Documentation Programme (NLRDP) workshop in Abuja, noting that this had made it impossible for landowners to liberate their assets for economic purposes.

He acknowledged the innovative efforts of several state governments for keying into the establishment of the geographic information systems in their land administration systems, a commendable step to improving land management governance within their jurisdictions.

“Over 90 per cent of land in Nigeria is looted and untitled, making it impossible for landowners to liberate their assets for economic purposes. Experts have felt that this has resulted in a debt capital exceeding $300 billion. Addressing this issue is not just about administrative efficiency, it is a critical step towards economic transformation.

“In December 2024, the ministry conceived and developed the framework with the primary objective of partnering with state governments to achieve these three goals. First, we aim to reduce the size of land by entitling all landowners and non-Nigerians in capital, empowering landowners to utilise their assets for economic growth.

“For the federal government, this would increase revenue generation through land taxes, registration fees, and titling charges, while also enhancing economic growth by enabling landowners to use land as collateral for loans and business.

“For state governments, this would improve land governance and transparency, attract investment, and increase economic growth through land registration and titling. Second, we plan to develop and launch a national digital land information system to modernise land registration.

“This system will centralise and digitise land records, reduce bureaucracy and corruption in land transactions,” the minister added.

Dangiwa further clarified that the exercise would increase the formalisation of land transactions, boost economic activities and enhance property rights protection, by increasing formal land transactions from less than 10 per cent to over 50 per cent within a decade.

“For the federal government, this would improve efficiency and enable faster processing of land titles and land registration. For state governments, this would streamline processes, reduce delays, and improve access to accurate and up-to-date land information. We seek to include the normalisation of land transactions from the length of 10 per cent to over 50 per cent in the next 10 years.”

“This will expand the formal economy, enhance the capacity to track and regulate land markets, and also improve access to credit for citizens and businesses of the country. For state governments, this would improve revenue from formal land transactions, improve land market efficiency, and empower marginalised groups such as women and youth through formal land ownership.

“Fourth, we plan to train and deploy technically competent land administration officers nationwide.” Dangiwa stated.

Also speaking, the chairman, Senate Committee on Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, backed the ministry in its plan for the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as Geographic Information System (GIS) and blockchain into the land registration process.

He stated that these innovations will enhance efficiency, ensure greater transparency, and secure transactions, reducing disputes and fostering public confidence in the system.

“As chairman of the Senate Committee on Land, Housing, and Urban Development, I strongly support the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as GIS and blockchain into the land registration process. These innovations will enhance efficiency, ensure greater transparency, and secure transactions, reducing disputes and fostering public confidence in the system.

“Furthermore, capacity-building and public awareness are vital components of this initiative that could be hypothesised as necessary skills, and educating the public on the benefits of formal land registration will ensure effective implementation and long-term sustainability.

“I commend the Ministry of Housing, Urban Development, the World Bank, and all other stakeholders for their commitment to this noble cause. The successful implementation of this programme will enhance land-tender skills to stimulate economic growth, promote social equity, and contribute significantly to national development.”

“I urge all stakeholders, including state governors, federal and state government officials, traditional leaders, landowners, and the private sector to collaborate and lend full support to this programme.

“Through collective efforts of sustained commitment, we can ensure that this programme achieves all of our objectives and delivers lasting benefits to all Nigerians,” he concluded.

The World Bank Country Director, Ndiame Diop, represented by the Senior Special Development Specialist, Dr Micheal Ilesanmi, stated that the national land registration and documentation programme aligns with the vision of the World Bank to eradicate poverty.