Tunji Bello: FCCPC Committed to Ensuring Affordability, Consumer Protection in All Sectors

•Says public interest at centre of actions, operations

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Tunji Bello, yesterday said Sections 17 and 18 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018 expressly grants the commission statutory authority to regulate competition and consumer protection across all sectors in line with global best practices.

He said the Act further mandates the commission to promote and protect the interests and welfare of consumers by ensuring fair competition and ethical business practices, including ensuring affordability and accessibility.

Speaking at a seminar to mark the 2025 World Consumer Day with the theme, “A Just Transition to a Sustainable Lifestyles” which was hosted by the commission in Abuja, Bello explained that sustainable choices should not be expensive or difficult to access, and should be within the reach of all consumers.

He stressed that the FCCPC was statutorily empowered to intervene in sectors of the economy to address consumer rights issues.

His clarification came against the backdrop of misconceptions of the role of FCCPC in some quarters.

Bello said, “I observe this tendency among some of our commentators in the media space who misunderstand the provisions of the law and inadvertently mislead the public.

“To be sure, Sections 17 and 18 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018 expressly vest the Commission with the statutory authority to regulate competition and consumer protection across all sectors in our national life which is consistent global best practices.

“This notion was, in fact, recently affirmed by the court of competent jurisdiction. In one word, the law charges the FCCPC to champion the rights of consumers of goods and services in Nigeria.”

He added, “It is therefore, very disturbing to hear or read parochial arguments of those who, out of ignorance of the law, seek to erect walls of sophistry against FCCPC in its discharge of this clear mandate.

“The commission has never claimed or pretended to be a price control board. Rather, we get involved when the rights of consumers are breached or when the market is being manipulated in a manner that impedes fair competition.

“For instance, when you book a flight you are paying for a service. Assuming the affected airline fails to deliver the service paid for and you file a complaint with us, we are mandated by the law to champion your cause.

“Our inquiry under the circumstances has nothing to do with technical issues in the aviation section, but purely consumer issues.”

Continuing, he said, “Also, when the case of a substandard product is reported, there is of course consumer issue involved.

“Our intervention in the circumstances is not inquiring into the pharmaceutical composition of the drug at issue, but the right of the patient who gave out his or her hard-earned money in expectation of a remedy.

“Similarly when consumers are being exploited by providers of services, it is our responsibility to intervene.”

Nonetheless, he further clarified in all of its actions, that the commission was guided by the commitment to pursue public interest.

Recognising that the commission cannot further the advocacy alone, Bello urged all true patriots to join the crusade to protect the consumers and make the market fair and safe in Nigeria.

However, he said the notion of achieving a just transition to sustainable lifestyles, entails the provision of accurate information and raising awareness about the impact of their choices, so consumers can make informed decisions.

According to him, the notion also emphasises holding businesses accountable, and ensuring that industries comply with environmental and ethical standards while preventing deceptive marketing of so-called “green” products.

He said this year’s theme couldn’t be more apt considering the existential challenges facing humanity across the world at the moment.

Bello said, “Indeed, most countries are contending with inflationary trend which has been traced to the economic disruption occasioned by COVID 19 of 2020.

“Unfortunately, just before the COVID pains could heal came the Russian-Ukrainian war which brought fresh disruption to the global food supply chain, thus worsening the plight of consumers of goods and services.

“Against this backdrop, it is therefore, a matter of necessity that we rethink our choices and fashion new coping strategy to adapt to new realities”

He said, “Looking ahead, the world is undoubtedly moving towards a greener, more sustainable ways of living.

“The overarching challenge is ensuring that no one is left behind.

“Sustainability should not be a privilege for a few, but a right for all. As we celebrate the 2025 World Consumer Day, for us at the FCCPC, it is an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to championing the interests of the Nigerian Consumers.”