Troops Raid Katsina Terrorists’ Enclave, Kill Three, Rescue 54 Children, 30 Adults

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Troops of the Nigerian Army have raided the enclave of a notorious terrorists’ leader, Sanusi Dutsin-Ma, at Pauwa highlands in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

During Tuesday’s raid, the troops killed three terrorists, rescued 54 children and 30 adults, including 23 females and seven males from the terrorists.

This was contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasiru Mua’zu, on Thursday in Katsina.

He explained that the “successful operation” was conducted by troops of the 17 Brigade in conjunction with the Air Component of Operation Forest Sanity.

He said: “On March 18, 2025, at approximately 0900 hours, security forces commenced a deliberate advance and attack into the enclave of notorious terrorist leader Sanusi Dutsin-Ma at Pauwa highlands general area in Kankara LGA.

“The operation involved coordinated air strikes on pre-arranged targets while ground troops advanced for offensive maneouvres.The troops made contact with the terrorists at Malori and Matalawa villages, engaging them decisively and pushing them further into the hills.

“At approximately 1509 hours, the security forces arrived at the camp of Sanusi Dutsin-Ma and engaged in firefighting until about 1630 hours. The operation resulted in the neutralization of three terrorists while an unconfirmed number escaped with injuries.”

Mua’zu added that: “Consequently, the security forces successfully rescued 84 captives comprising 7 males, 23 females, and 54 children who had been held in terrorist camps. Pairs of camouflage uniform and other suspicious items were also destroyed.”

He stated that the rescued captives were provided with immediate food assistance before they were handed over to their respective local government authorities to be reunited with their families.

The commissioner said the rescue of the 84 kidnapped victims, especially the children, has demonstrated the state government’s commitment to restoring peace and security in the state.

He commended what he termed the professional conduct of the troops “who completed this operation with zero casualties on the government side”.